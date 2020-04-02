Quantcast
Global health doctor explains why coronavirus scares him more than Ebola: ‘We knew and we didn’t prepare’

1 min ago

Dr. Craig Spencer, the director of Global Health Emergency Medicine at Columbia Medical Center explained in an interview with “The View” that the coronavirus is far worse than what he saw in Africa during the Ebola crisis. While helping sick patients in West Africa, he contracted Ebola.

Speaking to co-host Sara Haines, Dr. Spencer explained that they would leave for lunch and when they came back some patients they were working with would be dead.

“It was devastating. There wasn’t a great response nationally. We were slow to respond, and because of that, unfortunately, people that I worked with or patients that I saw died,” he continued. “My concern right now with COVID is we didn’t take it seriously early enough. We were warned by China and we didn’t react. We were warned by Italy and we didn’t really prepare. In fact, we’ve known since West Africa that we need to be prepared. We need to build these pandemic response systems. We just haven’t been funding it here in the United States the way that we should have. We’re seeing the complications and the consequences of that right now.”

He went on to say that people are still not taking it as seriously as they should and that we still are not testing enough.

He also said that it isn’t accurate that the virus will disappear in the summer. Currently, cases are exploding in New Orleans and Florida where the weather is warm. He noted that warmer countries like Vietnam and Singapore also had an outbreak during their summer.

See the videos of his briefing below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The coronavirus outbreak has been slower to hit the South than other, more densely populated and globally connected parts of the country -- but it could set off a wave of deaths unlike any other part of the world.

Older and sicker people have been the most likely to die from COVID-19 in China and Italy, but significant numbers of younger people in the south are in high-risk categories as compared to other states, reported The Atlantic.

Of all the Trump administration officials tasked with responding to the coronavirus, Jared Kushner has not appeared at any of President Trump's press briefings. As POLITICO points out, Kushner's push to utilize the private sector to fix early testing failures is creating concern among some health-agency officials who think Trump may be deferring to Kushner over more seasoned experts, despite the potential conflicts of interest that arise.

President Donald Trump had been planning to run an election on the strength of the American economy -- but after more than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment claims over a span of two weeks, the president can no longer claim to be overseeing the "best economy ever."

Because of this, writes polling analyst Kyle Kondik, Trump's reelection bid is starting to look like the doomed campaign of former President Jimmy Carter, who similarly faced major challenges at a crucial stretch during the 1980 presidential race.

