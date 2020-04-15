Quantcast
Connect with us

Goldman Sachs chief explains why Trump ‘reopening the country’ won’t help the economy

Published

1 min ago

on

Even the head of Goldman Sachs is opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to reopen the economy with his own kind of COVID-19 party, the Washington Post reported.

CEO David Solomon may be one of Trump’s key business leaders, but he wasn’t on the White House’s call list with the business leaders due to a scheduling conflict. If he had been, he likely would have told the president that he can’t force the economy to come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless people feel safe and secure and confident around the virus, the economic impact will continue in some way, shape, or form,” Solomon said, according to a transcript.

Trump has said that he will reopen the economy on May 1 and send everyone back to work. It’s not likely to be safe by then, but the Trump had planned to run for reelection on his massive stock market gains. By the time the coronavirus began taking people down in February, the stock market had begun to fall, setting new records and erasing all of the gains during his presidency.

Read the full update from the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Robots ride into help as personal delivery increases coronavirus risks

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

What looks like a rolling picnic cooler stops at the crosswalk, waits for a car to pass and then navigates its way at a leisurely pace down the sidewalk in suburban Washington.

Three blocks away, Jake Williams and his three-year-old daughter Emilia wait for the delivery robot and take out bags with pizza, fresh fruit and a loaf of French bread from the nearby Broad Branch Market.

"We can't go into the shops now," says Williams, among those locked down due to the virus pandemic. "And it's fun for her."

The Starship delivery robots have seen surging demand in dozens of cities around the world, with consumers staying home and virus risks growing for both shoppers and delivery workers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci says sports can come back — but without fans

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

The top US health and infectious disease specialist says the key to reopening professional sports leagues in America is to have the athletes play games in front of empty stadiums.

Anthony Fauci, who is helping coordinate the US response to the global coronavirus pandemic, said reliable antibody testing and fast results are also crucial to the return of sports.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci told US Snapchat show "Good Luck America." "Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play.

"Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season out."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump ignored federal guidelines saying people shouldn’t travel and went to New Jersey

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump decided that the Center for Disease Control guidelines didn't apply to her and traveled to another one of the family's homes in New Jersey for the Passover holy week, the New York Times reported.

"Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so," Ivanka Trump said in a video she posted. "Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread."

And yet, Ms. Trump exempted herself from that reqest.

"Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom," the Times reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image