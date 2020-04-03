Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP campaign vet rakes ‘Princeling’ Jared Kushner over the coals for disastrous COVID-19 leadership

Published

1 min ago

on

A veteran Republican campaign official is raking Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner over the coals for taking on a major role in the White House coronavirus task force despite being totally unqualified for the position.

Attorney Lloyd Green, who served as opposition research counsel to George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign and then worked at the Department of Justice in the early ’90s, writes in The Guardian that Kushner’s presence on the task force is literally putting more Americans at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, Green thrashes Kushner for claiming that New York doesn’t need all the ventilators it’s been requesting.

“The princeling has helped place American lives and bodies on the line,” he writes. “New York’s hospitals have become combat zones, its morgues and funeral homes look like abattoirs. Meanwhile, the US is locked down and the administration is projecting up to a quarter-million dead even if everything goes right. American carnage is now.”

Green goes on to slam Kushner for continuing to take on new tasks even as he’s failed at all the old one’s he’s been given.

“This is not the first time Kushner put his father-in-law’s political career at risk,” he writes. “In 2017, Ivanka’s husband urged Trump to fire James Comey, the FBI director. As he saw it, career FBI agents, Democrats and Trump’s base would applaud the dismissal. Wrong.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump tells aides he can’t forgive Pelosi for impeachment humiliation as their broken relationship threatens COVID-19 response: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi haven't spoken in five months, and some are worrying if their dysfunctional relationship is hindering the federal government's ability to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

Trump is angry about the House's impeachment effort against him, and even unifying effect of a disease outbreak isn't thawing the ice between the two. "Trump and Pelosi communicated with — or at — each other via Twitter and television or through intermediaries the other side could tolerate," writes the AP. "Chief among them has been Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who personally negotiated the three rescue bills passed so far. When Trump signed the package at the White House, he did not invite Pelosi or any other Democrats to join him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York’s Cuomo to use National Guard to confiscate unused ventilators to fight COVID-19

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will issue an executive order allowing the state to confiscate unused ventilators and other medical equipment.

The Democratic governors said Friday he will sign the order authorizing the National Guard to commandeer personal protection equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and elsewhere in his state.

"I'm not going to let people die because we didn't redistribute ventilators," he said.

Cuomo said he would personally pay for them afterwards if necessary.

We do not have enough ventilators.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes labeled a ‘national menace’ on MSNBC for calling coronavirus safety measures for kids ‘overkill’

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Following a discussion on MSNBC about accusations that Fox News has pumped out misinformation about the coronavirus epidemic, the author of a widely-cited New York Times article on the network was asked to address comments made by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) Tuesday night when he called quarantine advisories for schoolchildren "overkill."

During the Republican's Fox News appearance, Nunes stated, "Look, the schools were just canceled out here in California, which is way overkill. It is possible kids could have went [sic] back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image