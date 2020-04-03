GOP campaign vet rakes ‘Princeling’ Jared Kushner over the coals for disastrous COVID-19 leadership

A veteran Republican campaign official is raking Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner over the coals for taking on a major role in the White House coronavirus task force despite being totally unqualified for the position.

Attorney Lloyd Green, who served as opposition research counsel to George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign and then worked at the Department of Justice in the early ’90s, writes in The Guardian that Kushner’s presence on the task force is literally putting more Americans at risk.

In particular, Green thrashes Kushner for claiming that New York doesn’t need all the ventilators it’s been requesting.

“The princeling has helped place American lives and bodies on the line,” he writes. “New York’s hospitals have become combat zones, its morgues and funeral homes look like abattoirs. Meanwhile, the US is locked down and the administration is projecting up to a quarter-million dead even if everything goes right. American carnage is now.”

Green goes on to slam Kushner for continuing to take on new tasks even as he’s failed at all the old one’s he’s been given.

“This is not the first time Kushner put his father-in-law’s political career at risk,” he writes. “In 2017, Ivanka’s husband urged Trump to fire James Comey, the FBI director. As he saw it, career FBI agents, Democrats and Trump’s base would applaud the dismissal. Wrong.”

