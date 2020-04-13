Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP congressman calls for Fauci’s ouster over coronavirus lockdowns: ‘He’s emasculated the economy’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) wants to see President Donald Trump fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the coronavirus task force.

During an interview on The Conservative Circus with James T. Harris, Biggs ripped Fauci saying that he was responsible for the economic problems in the country.

“He’s emasculated the economy,” Biggs said.

Fauci is the top infectious diseases expert in the American government as the director at the National Institute of Health, which presumably is why he was appointed to the task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time for Dr. Fauci to move along. I mean, he shouldn’t have a seat at the table and making decisions that are basically impacting this country in a way that he hasn’t even considered,” said Biggs.

Fauci is looking at the public safety aspect of the coronavirus crisis, where people like Peter Navarro, for example, are looking at the economic impact and not the health and safety of the United States.

Biggs is among many Republican officials demanding that the American economy open with a kind of national coronavirus party, which could ultimately kill millions of people. Doing so would put a huge strain on the economy, banks, small businesses and more. However, it seems few Republican officials are willing to look at the impact on the economy after the opening.

You can listen to Biggs below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman calls for Fauci’s ouster over coronavirus lockdowns: ‘He’s emasculated the economy

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) wants to see President Donald Trump fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the coronavirus task force.

During an interview on The Conservative Circus with James T. Harris, Biggs ripped Fauci saying that he was responsible for the economic problems in the country.

"He's emasculated the economy," Biggs said.

Fauci is the top infectious diseases expert in the American government as the director at the National Institute of Health, which presumably is why he was appointed to the task force.

"It's time for Dr. Fauci to move along. I mean, he shouldn't have a seat at the table and making decisions that are basically impacting this country in a way that he hasn't even considered," said Biggs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Don’t listen to Donald Trump’: Ex-Republican congressman says ‘we should just say it out loud now’

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly said Monday during an MSNBC panel discussion that we should just start saying it out loud that Americans shouldn't listen to anything Donald Trump says.

Host Steve Kornacki noted that there have been comparisons to wars, but at the end of wars, countries declare victory and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. That doesn't appear to be possible in the case of the coronavirus.

"No, and this is, Steve, why we cannot listen to politicians in this moment," Jolly explained. "We have to follow the advice of public health officials. And it's not that governors and mayors also have the authority, governors and mayors exclusively have the authority. This is very, very important in today's political environment. Donald Trump has absolutely no authority under federal statute, under rule-making, or under the constitution to override decisions of governors and mayors regarding 'safer-at-home' orders or requirements. He lacks that authority. The people who do have that authority are local and state officials."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker mocks the warnings to stop handshaking: Soon hugs will be ‘criminal acts’

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

The spread of COVID-19 has led to warnings to avoid the traditional greeting of shaking hands — and has some experts questioning whether the practice should continue in our culture.

All of this struck Tennessee state Sen. Frank Niceley as ridiculous. On Monday, he mocked the idea on Twitter, suggesting it was only a matter of time before hugging and hand-holding are "criminal acts" and demanding we all "dial it back a notch."

At this rate hugging and holding hands will be criminal acts. #calmdown #dialitbackanotch https://t.co/KP10Dihol1

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image