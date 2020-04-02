GOP governor should be polygraphed on his claim he didn’t know asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19: Ex-prosecutor

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) should submit to a polygraph for his claim that he didn’t know until now that the novel coronavirus could be spread by people with no symptoms of the disease.

Put the governor “on the box” (polygraph), ask him if he REALLY believed that asymptomatic people could not spread the virus & watch his off-the-charts DI results (deception indicated). He’s lying in a feeble attempt to explain away his reckless endangerment of GA citizens. https://t.co/Hs581lMbyn — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemp made the claim as he comes under fire for not acting quicker to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state of Georgia, where mayors in several cities acted to impose lockdowns before the governor stepped in, and where a rural community is now experiencing a devastating outbreak that has been traced back to a funeral.

Contrary to Kemp’s claim, experts have been warning for months that the disease can spread with no symptoms, including officials at the CDC, which is headquartered in Georgia.