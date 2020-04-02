Quantcast
GOP governor should be polygraphed on his claim he didn’t know asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19: Ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) should submit to a polygraph for his claim that he didn’t know until now that the novel coronavirus could be spread by people with no symptoms of the disease.

Kemp made the claim as he comes under fire for not acting quicker to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state of Georgia, where mayors in several cities acted to impose lockdowns before the governor stepped in, and where a rural community is now experiencing a devastating outbreak that has been traced back to a funeral.

Contrary to Kemp’s claim, experts have been warning for months that the disease can spread with no symptoms, including officials at the CDC, which is headquartered in Georgia.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Drug supplies for the virus are now running low at the time Americans need them most

4 mins ago

April 2, 2020

By

The New York Times reported Thursday that essential drugs needed for helping people suffering from the coronavirus are now running low.

While New York is desperately begging for ventilators, saying they'll run out next week, hospitals are begging for masks and other personal protective equipment along with drugs used to keep patients' airways open. Hospitals also are running low on antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives like fentanyl, used to relax patients when the tube is put down their throat.

US Navy called a ‘disgrace’ for dismissing captain after letter begging for help for sick crew went public

23 mins ago

April 2, 2020

By

The captain of the nuclear aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt begged for help while the coronavirus quickly spread among his crew. While Capt. Brett Crozier may have been on track to be an Admiral, he's now been relieved of command.

Why ‘mind-blowing’ new unemployment numbers are worse than they look — and the Trump administration could bungle the recovery

44 mins ago

April 2, 2020

By

Last week, the United States reported an unprecedented and chart-breaking 3.3 million new unemployment claims as a result of the expanding coronavirus crisis and requisite social distancing. Now, those numbers have jumped once again, as officials announced on Thursday that 6.6 million people filed for unemployment in the week ending on March 28.

These gargantuan levels of need outpace any other economic downturn on record in U.S. history, and horrifyingly, they understate the problem because of all the people out of work who aren’t applying for unemployment. Worse yet, while Congress has passed a massive 2.2 trillion package, known as the CARES Act, meant to soften the blow for families and businesses, it appears the Trump administration may not be up to the challenge of distributing these funds efficiently enough to avoid much of the coming financial pain.

