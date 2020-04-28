GOP is starting to realize that Trump’s spin is ‘collapsing under the weight of reality’: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that Republicans are starting to realize that spinning President Trump’s faults can only go so far, and that spin will eventually collapse under the “weight of reality” — and that reality could bring them down with it in 2020.

“There are some things you can’t explain away, like 56,000 Americans dead (so far) from the coronavirus, an administration response that has been chaotic and incompetent, and a president whose communication about the pandemic has been so uninformed and embarrassing that his own aides are trying to figure out how to keep his mouth shut,” Waldman writes.

Republicans who have their own elections to contend with “are wondering if they can slowly back away from the president and his stench of failure.”

“It shows that they have little confidence that six months from now voters will be applauding Trump’s leadership,” Waldman writes. “More likely, we’ll still be dealing with the horrific death toll of the pandemic and an economy struggling to overcome the massive job losses and slowdown in commercial activity we’re now living with.”

