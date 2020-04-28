Quantcast
GOP is starting to realize that Trump’s spin is ‘collapsing under the weight of reality’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that Republicans are starting to realize that spinning President Trump’s faults can only go so far, and that spin will eventually collapse under the “weight of reality” — and that reality could bring them down with it in 2020.

“There are some things you can’t explain away, like 56,000 Americans dead (so far) from the coronavirus, an administration response that has been chaotic and incompetent, and a president whose communication about the pandemic has been so uninformed and embarrassing that his own aides are trying to figure out how to keep his mouth shut,” Waldman writes.

Republicans who have their own elections to contend with “are wondering if they can slowly back away from the president and his stench of failure.”

“It shows that they have little confidence that six months from now voters will be applauding Trump’s leadership,” Waldman writes. “More likely, we’ll still be dealing with the horrific death toll of the pandemic and an economy struggling to overcome the massive job losses and slowdown in commercial activity we’re now living with.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

 


Trump to order meat processing plants to remain open despite coronavirus infections

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump intends to step in to keep meat processing plants open, according to Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

According to the report, Trump is declaring the plants "critical infrastructure under the Defense Production Act." It's an effort to "stave off the shortage of beef, chicken, eggs, pork," said Jacobs. "Plant closures could have shut down as much as 80 percent of capacity, source says."

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1255181688415629315

Outbreaks of the coronavirus have erupted in communities where open plants have continued to do business. Workers come in contact with each other and then carry it to their communities.

Indignant Trump demands an apology from reporter for misstating testing numbers

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump berated a reporter and demanded an apology after the correspondent misstated statistics on coronavirus testing.

A correspondent with Yahoo News claimed South Korea had performed five times more testing per capita than the United States, which Trump disputed, and then Dr. Deborah Birx corrected the reporter after answering his question.

"To our Yahoo gentleman, I just want to make it clear that South Korea's testing was 11 per 100,000, and we're at 17 per 100,000," Birx said.

Trump then asked the reporter, Hunter Walker, if he was going to apologize for the error.

