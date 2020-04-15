Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker whines that ‘hype about fatalities’ from COVID-19 is preventing economy from reopening

Published

1 min ago

on

Many Republican lawmakers are antsy to reopen the American economy — and now one is openly complaining that the media focus on people who are dying from COVID-19 is hindering their plans.

In an interview with Politico, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said that it’s time for lawmakers to get together and have frank discussions about just how much death they’re willing to tolerate in exchange for relieving the economic pain being felt throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re dealing with a lot of hype about fatalities,” he said. “I don’t know anybody that wants to be the person who says, ‘33,000 deaths is okay, but 100,000 is not acceptable.’ But that’s what officials are elected to do.”

Buck also recently wrote an op-ed with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) for the conservative Washington Examiner that asked the question, “Is Anthony Fauci helping or hurting?”

In the editorial, Buck and Biggs accused the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases of using “panic-inducing projections” about COVID-19 to create an “economic calamity” that has led to millions of people losing their jobs.

“It is tragic that thousands of people in the country have died or may yet succumb to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” they wrote. “But we also must remember that millions of people have had their lives and livelihoods permanently altered because of the government response to this virus.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker whines that ‘hype about fatalities’ from COVID-19 is preventing economy from reopening

Published

1 min ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Many Republican lawmakers are antsy to reopen the American economy -- and now one is openly complaining that the media focus on people who are dying from COVID-19 is hindering their plans.

In an interview with Politico, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said that it's time for lawmakers to get together and have frank discussions about just how much death they're willing to tolerate in exchange for relieving the economic pain being felt throughout the country.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s web of darkness: White supremacy, Christian nationalism and the coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Crisis is an opportunity. This is especially true for the "global right" and its racial authoritarians, along with other white neo-fascists, during the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump is the de facto leader of that movement.

This article first appeared in Salon.

They are using this crisis to engage in terrorism and other acts of political violence — along with other, deeper machinations — to advance their goal of undermining multiracial, pluralist democracy.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Barr pushed Australia for dirt on Mueller investigation while his department was assisting in hostage negotiations: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr pressed officials in Australia for information on William Mueller's Russia investigation at the same time members of his Justice Department were assisting the Australians with hostage negotiations with Tehran.

In the exclusive report from Erin Banco and Lachlan Cartwright, they reveal that the conversations took place back in September before House Democrats sent articles on impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate related to Donald Trump quid pro quo dealings with Ukraine while searching for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image