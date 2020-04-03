GOP senator baffled by Jared Kushner’s national stockpile claims — and vows to probe ventilator ‘mismanagement’

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) does not seem happy with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and his claims that the Strategic National Stockpile’s supply of ventilators is “not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

In an interview with Politico, Gardner said that he wanted to investigate whether the national stockpile has been mismanaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he vowed that “any kind of mismanagement or abuse needs to be rooted out and those responsible held accountable.”

Gardner then told Politico that he had no idea why Kushner would say that the stockpile is not meant for states to access during times of crisis when that was exactly why the stockpile was set up in the first place.

“I don’t know what Kushner was talking about, what he meant,” he said. “But the stockpile is for the country. And the country is made up of states in the federal government.”

Gardner’s home state of Colorado has requested 10,000 ventilators to use in the coming weeks, and the senator said that the federal government has “got to do more” to get supplies out where they’re needed.

He nonetheless signaled that he’s not trying to pick a fight with the Trump White House and said that this crisis is not the time for “backbiting.”