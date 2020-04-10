GOP senator ridiculed for groveling to Trump on Twitter for receiving ventilators: ‘Patronage is disgusting’

On Friday, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), a vulnerable senator facing re-election in November, posted a tweet lavishing President Donald Trump with praise for shipping ventilators to Arizona from the Strategic National Stockpile:

Huge news for Arizona! I spoke with @realDonaldTrump on Wednesday afternoon to request additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile. Today, POTUS delivers with 100 ventilators headed to AZ. Thank you to President Trump and @VP for hearing our call. https://t.co/A7gA8yiGvZ — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) April 10, 2020

Commenters on social media mocked her display as inappropriate — and speculated that Trump may be doing this as a favor to her re-election.

Huge news for cheaters everywhere, as you accept a political favor to help boost your reelection by stealing, yes stealing those from States that ordered them. Thugs. — Chimera in a Coal Mine (@Coalminetweety) April 10, 2020

Clearly Trump is rewarding political allies with life-saving equipment and supplies. The stench of this corruption, to which you are a party, is nauseating. — Kenneth Heintz (@ktheintz) April 10, 2020

Patronage is disgusting and you’re as corrupt as the rest of these monstrous men. — Sardine Oil Hawker (@shownshrk) April 10, 2020

This is what Jared meant. The ventilators are not the states'. They are for his father-in-law to dole out as favors, to political allies. — The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) April 10, 2020

You're still going to lose in November, hack. — Rebecca Lynn (@Bex_Lyn) April 10, 2020

👆🏽👆🏽If we had a competent national coordination of ventilators then Pres. Trump would not use them as a re-election slush fund for grossly incompetent @SenMcSallyAZ #trumpcovidfails #ChaosHasAPrice — Invest to Elect IL (@investtoelectil) April 10, 2020

