GOP senators beg Trump to stop obstructing oversight of coronavirus stimulus

17 mins ago

On Tuesday, Politico reported that some Senate Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to stop his attacks on the inspector general oversight of the coronavirus stimulus program.

“Two months after acquitting Trump on charges of obstructing Congress, GOP senators are sounding subtle but unmistakable alarms about Trump’s efforts to brush back lawmakers’ oversight of the government’s behemoth, $3 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic,” reported Andrew Desidiero. “And their warnings have grown more urgent as Trump mounts a concerted campaign against inspectors general, one of the last functional checks on his administration’s performance.”

“The public disapproval come as Trump faces criticism over his abrupt removal of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, and his refusal to provide Congress with an adequate explanation, as required by law,” continued the report. “And without responses from the White House, GOP senators have stepped up their public rebukes of the president as they try to convince him that independent government watchdogs are his friend, not his enemy.”

Senators leading the charge include Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Rob Portman (R-OH), and James Lankford (R-OK).

“We need to empower inspectors general to be able to do their work — especially when you’re dealing with trillions of dollars, you’ve got to have good, reasonable oversight over those things,” wrote Lankford in a recent letter to the president.

Grassley in particular has prided himself for decades on supporting oversight of the executive branch. However, the report noted, “he has yet to threaten to issue subpoenas or place holds on Trump’s prized nominations in order to secure the information he is seeking. It’s unclear how Grassley would proceed if his demands continue to go unanswered and unfulfilled.”


‘He just can’t be bothered’: Trump slammed for his lack of outreach to coronavirus victims’ families

3 mins ago

April 28, 2020

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he has talked to anyone from the families of people who have died from COVID-19. He seemed startled anyone was even asking him to do so, and said that he had talked to the families of a few friends and business partners.

Trump seems to be blindsided by a question about whether he's talked to the families of any coronavirus victims besides those of his friends and rambles his way through an answer. (It doesn't appear he has.) pic.twitter.com/o2cQmLk0xQ

Movie theater owners panic after new film grosses $100 million streaming online

4 mins ago

April 28, 2020

Movie theater owners rushed to defend the future of big screen releases Tuesday after reports that "Trolls World Tour" grossed nearly $100 million on streaming platforms prompted dire warnings over the industry.

The children's film sequel was released by Universal Pictures directly to on-demand platforms like Apple TV, costing $19.99 to rent, after much of its theatrical release was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Days after its Easter weekend release, Universal claimed "Trolls" had shattered streaming records, though it did not release any figures.

But the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported the film had earned a huge $95 million from nearly five million domestic customers in three weeks, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

Trump pushes back against Fox for cutting his ‘most loyal supporters’

14 mins ago

April 28, 2020

President Donald Trump publicly backed Diamond & Silk after reports broke that Fox News had cut ties with his self-described "most loyal supporters" after the duo repeatedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
