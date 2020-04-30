GOP slammed for urging people to get Trump merchandise for Mother’s Day: It’s not ‘Redneck Maw Day’
On Thursday, the GOP suggested an unorthodox idea for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift on Twitter: buying Trump campaign merchandise.
Mother's Day is around the corner❤️
If you're looking for a gift for the woman in your life who keeps your family great, then look no further!
The Official Trump Campaign store has everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life!https://t.co/VtNyglksFH pic.twitter.com/3ezaW4CYw8
— GOP (@GOP) May 1, 2020
This sales pitch didn’t land well with many on social media.
I wouldn't insult my mother or lower my self-respect by buying that garbage in place of a real gift. It's Mother's Day, not Redneck Maw Day.
— Blatantone (@blatantone) May 1, 2020
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahaha. Trump trash made in China. Pass.
— Susan Campbell (@campbellsl) May 1, 2020
Grifters gotta grift
— Joel S. (@joely_o) May 1, 2020
Reaffirm to the women in your life that they aren’t even equal by giving “Made in China” products branded by a man who cheated on all 3 wives and is accused by sexual assault by dozens.
Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment now.
— Carol Dacanay (@carol_dacanay) May 1, 2020
Great gift ideas for Mom! If she's a Nazi.
— TraitorTrump (@SeattleHypno) May 1, 2020
Yeah GOP! Get mom that hat! pic.twitter.com/qCfLdy0uL9
— Lunchbox (@GopYour) May 1, 2020
My mom would disown me if I gave her any of this stuff. Well wait, I’d disown me too.
— Rebecca C de Baca (@1957Mom) May 1, 2020
Mine too. She’ll never respect the shitstained GOP after the last three years
— color ghost (@damm_dirty_ape) May 1, 2020
Hysterical! Any woman voting for @realDonaldTrump is a masochist. pic.twitter.com/8xfDL7KWq8
— Dist 5 Coalition (@Dist_5) May 1, 2020