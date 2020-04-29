Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP voters will never abandon Trump — no matter how many people die or lose their jobs: 538 elections analyst

Published

5 mins ago

on

With nearly 60,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and tens of millions more now out of work, it’s reasonable to wonder if Republican voters might be rethinking their support for President Donald Trump.

Geoffrey Skelley, an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight, argues that almost no amount of death and economic hardship will convince Republican voters to abandon their president — and he points to GOP voters staying with their party during the 2008 economic collapse as evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Democrats didn’t win because Republicans were fleeing the party or voting for the Democrat en masse — McCain still won support from most Republicans who turned out that year,” Skelley writes. “The 2008 Cooperative Congressional Election Study, a massive survey that asks Americans about their politics and voting habits, found that McCain won 95 percent of self-identified Republicans who voted, as well as 90 percent of independents who leaned Republican.”

Skelley also believes that negative partisanship — that is, the fear and hatred Americans have toward the political party they oppose — has never been higher, which guarantees that Trump in 2020 will at least get the support of his base.

“So just like McCain in 2008, Trump likely still has very strong backing from Republicans that will almost certainly hold up even if things go poorly for him in the coming months,” he concludes. “What we can’t know, of course, is just how much a bad economy might move people away from the GOP before the election, or how many partisans might simply stay home.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP voters will never abandon Trump — no matter how many people die or lose their jobs: 538 elections analyst

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

With nearly 60,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and tens of millions more now out of work, it's reasonable to wonder if Republican voters might be rethinking their support for President Donald Trump.

Geoffrey Skelley, an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight, argues that almost no amount of death and economic hardship will convince Republican voters to abandon their president -- and he points to GOP voters staying with their party during the 2008 economic collapse as evidence.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters seizing on anti-lockdown fever to further push the president’s 2020 message

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Outside groups backing President Donald Trump's re-election campaign are pushing to end statewide lockdowns through public protests and insidious conspiracy theories.

Their efforts contradict the administration's own guidelines, but the pro-Trump right has coalesced around opposition to social distancing guidelines as part of their broader efforts to re-elect the president, reported ABC News.

Trump himself has tweeted out calls to "liberate" states governed by Democrats, but protests have erupted even in states where Republican governors have implemented stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What chimpanzees could teach Trump about leadership

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

In this time of global pandemic, when life and livelihoods are under threat and our normal routines are on pause, it seems useful to stop and consider what kind of leadership America has, circa 2020.

When I reflect on leadership, what first comes to mind is the clang and bang of a stick in hand smashing against a metal garbage-can lid. It's the story of a chimpanzee in the wild who gets his hands on that cymbal-like object — something not of his world, but belonging to the humans observing him — to create a sound-spectacle that led to his artificial rise in the group's dominance hierarchy. In a sense, he was a fake "alpha animal." He made a ruckus and harassed other chimps, but didn't do anything in the service of the group.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image