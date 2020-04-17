GOP’s Kelly Loeffler says it’s ‘socialist’ to criticize her alleged COVID-19 insider trading

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who has become a lightning rod for criticism after she dumped major portions of her stock portfolio shortly after receiving classified briefings of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, is now denouncing her critics as “socialists.”

The Daily Beast reports that Loeffler went on Fox News Friday to defend herself against charges that she profited by using insider knowledge of the COVID-19 crisis.

Loeffler repeated that she and her husband have liquidated their stock portfolios and then said that people who are still attacking her are just resentful of her “success.”

“We have taken extraordinary measures to make sure that we can’t be attacked for our success,” she said.

The Georgia senator then swung to claiming that any criticisms of her COVID-19 stock trades were on par with socialism.

“This gets at the very heart of why I came to Washington, to defend free enterprise, to defend capitalism, and this is a socialist attack,” she said. “We have taken extraordinary measures and I am focused solely on working for Georgians.”

Watch the video below.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to make sure that we can’t be attacked for our success … this is a socialist attack” — Fox News just had @SenatorLoeffler on for an interview and the one question they asked her about her coronavirus stock selling scandal was a softball pic.twitter.com/jNK3O0tK7K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2020