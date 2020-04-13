GOP’s Ron DeSantis deems professional wrestling an ‘essential business’ in Florida as pandemic worsens

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) went out of his way to declare professional wrestling an “essential business” exempt from his stay-at-home order, so that the WWE can continue operating in Florida while the coronavirus pandemic rages.

“Count professional wrestling among the essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies that can stay open despite coronavirus-related restrictions statewide,” reported Samantha Gross. “WWE will continue taping and airing live from the empty WWE Performance Center near Orlando even during the state’s month-long ‘shelter-in-place,’ which Gov. Ron DeSantis announced April 1.”

“At a press conference Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked whether WWE would continue operations,” said the report. “He said that WWE was not originally deemed an ‘essential business,’ a designation allowing it to stay open during the state’s ‘shelter-in-place’ order. However, a conversation with DeSantis changed that.”

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” said Demings. “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”

DeSantis, a close associate of President Donald Trump, has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic. He was resistant to issuing a stay-at-home order in the first place, even as Spring Breakers crowded beaches throughout the state and public health officials were begging him to act. His stay-at-home order also still allows some high-risk gatherings, like religious services, that in other states have become vectors for the spread of the virus.

