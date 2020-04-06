Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 599 people in New York died overnight from coronavirus
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York will remain “on pause” through the end of the month, as another 599 people died overnight from coronavirus in the Empire State.The limited shutdown — which began March 22 and requires all non-essential workers to stay at home at nearly all times — will remain in effect until April 29 at least, Cuomo said during his daily briefing from Albany.“I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one, I am not going to choose between public health and economic activity,” Cuomo said.Cuomo reported 599 people died between Sunday and…
Brace yourself: This might be Trump's dirty and cynical plan for Dr. Anthony Fauci
This has gotten buried under the pile of horrific news about both the coronavirus pandemic and Donald Trump's multiple failures to handle the crisis, but there was a moment during Trump's daily propaganda dump on Sunday that was even more disturbing than usual. It came while Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was speaking, which usually means a respite from Trump's firehose of misinformation and self-aggrandizement and an opportunity to get real information from an actual expert who is not a sociopath.
The coronavirus will soon wreak havoc in Trump country — here's why
According to three public health policy experts writing for the Washington Post, rural communities that are strongholds of Donald Trump voters are about to feel the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the country's major metropolitan areas and it will likely will be worse.
In their column for the Post, Michelle A. Williams, a dean at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Bizu Gelaye from Massachusetts General Hospital and Emily M. Broad Leib, deputy director of the Harvard Law School Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation claim it is only a matter of time before COVID-19 ravages small communities -- and that the effects will likely be worse for a multitude of reasons.
New York governor extends shutdown to April 29
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.
Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in the state was "effectively flat" for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.
"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters, adding that fines for violating social distancing guidelines would be increased from $500 to $1,000.
The outbreak has killed 4,758 people in New York state as of Monday morning, Cuomo said, an increase of 599 from Sunday.