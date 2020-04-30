Gov. Cuomo announces ‘unprecedented’ shutdown of NYC subway system for daily coronavirus cleanings
NEW YORK — The subway system that never sleeps is grinding to a halt.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York City’s around-the-clock subway system will shut down every day between 1 and 5 a.m. so trains can be scrubbed with disinfectants in an “unprecedented” move to curb the spread of coronavirus.In his daily briefing from Albany, Cuomo said the “aggressive” daily cleanings will allow health care professionals, first responders and other essential workers relying on public transit to safely ride back and forth to the front lines of the war against the virus.“They’re on tho…
COVID-19
In ‘terrifying’ indictment of for-profit system, 12.7 million Americans have lost insurance due to coronavirus
"If we take anything away from this pandemic, it's that health care should not be tied to employment."
New research from the Economic Policy Institute reveals that the number of Americans who are losing their employer-based health insurance is growing rapidly, with more than 30 million people laid off or furloughed in the last six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Most impressive’: Trump brags US is ‘leader of the world’ in COVID-19 deaths ‘in a positive way’ as toll breaks 62,000
As the number of Americans dying from coronavirus increases hour by hour President Donald Trump on Thursday sat in the Oval Office bragging that the United States is the "leader of the world" in COVID-19 deaths, "in a positive way."
Out of 214 countries the U.S. is ranked number one in total number of coronavirus deaths and coronavirus cases. But the important measurement for comparison is per capita deaths. The U.S. ranks 16th - meaning there are nearly 200 countries that have less deaths per person, nearly 200 countries that are doing better than the U.S.
Police emergency line tied up after mom of lockdown-defying pastor posts the phone number on Facebook
Louisiana's Central Police Department is being flooded by phone calls from supporters of Pastor Spell, who was arrested twice earlier this month -- once for defying the state's lockdown orders, and once for assault with a deadly weapon.
According to The Advocate, Spell's mother posted the department's phone number to Facebook and encouraged people to call.