Gov. Cuomo chides Mayor de Blasio’s order to close NYC schools for rest of the year
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the latest round of his ongoing feud with New York City's mayor, gave Bill de Blasio an "F" for announcing the city's school buildings would remained shuttered through June.It took just two hours for the governor to charge that the mayor had overstepped his bounds with the Saturday morning declaration, and Cuomo quickly dismissed the remark regarding the 2019-20 school year as de Blasio's "opinion" and nothing more."He didn't close them and he can't open them," the governor declared."I understand the mayor's position, which is he wants to close them until June….
550 sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus
Another 103 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus.In total, 550 people on the aircraft carrier docked near Guam have been infected with COVID-19, according to a post on the Navy’s website. As of Saturday, 92% of the ship’s nearly 4,600-person crew had been tested.The Theodore Roosevelt was thrust into the spotlight March 31 after U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier sent a letter to his superiors asking for help with the outbreak on his ship.The Navy then canned Crozier after the letter leaked to the media. Crozier, of course, was correct about the outbreak an... (more…)
With no US plan to return to normal, some states are creating their own
America doesn't have a plan to return to normal. The federal government's failure to produce one could leave millions of workers, students and families stuck inside even after hospitals and first responders have weathered the initial crisis.Reopening society, experts say, will require the regular testing of millions of people, a reliable and fast nationwide reporting network and an army of thousands of investigators tasked with tracking down those who may have been exposed to the virus. Experts have compared this to the effort to put a man on the moon and the Manhattan Project.The federal gove...