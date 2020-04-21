Gov. DeSantis task force to restart Florida economy looks to overcome ‘psychology of fear’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Republican Party-dominated task force assembled by Gov. Ron DeSantis began looking Monday at how to reopen Florida’s economy, even as cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continue to rise and fears persist about a spike in cases if society returns to normal too quickly.“We need to get the economy back in a safe way,” DeSantis said, and “give people (the) confidence they’re going to be able to participate in the economy.”Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 27,000 on Monday, and the death toll topped 800. Social distancing has kept many residents in …
Breaking Banner
Trump’s unhinged attack mystifies GOP governor: ‘Somehow he got confused in the press conference’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump recently attacked him because he "got confused" during a press briefing.
During an interview with Hogan on Fox News, host Sandra Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at Hogan at Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. The president's attack came just a day after the governor complained about the federal government's failure to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19
Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Half of the world's school and university students affected by class closures because of the coronavirus outbreak -- from pre-primary to university level -- do not have access to a computer for home-schooling, the UN's educational agency said Tuesday.
Highlighting "startling digital divides" between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to internet at home.
This means roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no internet at a time when "distance learning" is the only option available for most, with school closures in 191 countries of the world, UNESCO said.
Breaking Banner
Utah man arrested for vowing ‘civil war’ against local mayor if COVID-19 lockdown didn’t immediately end
A man in Utah has been arrested for vowing to start a "civil war" in Salt Lake City unless its mayor agrees to end lockdown policies that were designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a 58-year-old man was arrested last week after he called the office of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and said that he would work to "forcibly remove" her from office unless she ended the lockdown.
"There's a protest tomorrow and if things don't change, a civil war is coming, and the police can't stop me," he also said in his phone call.