Governor warns Trump against encouraging supporters to ‘disobey the law’ on lockdowns: ‘Words can be fatal’
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) tore into President Donald Trump for his comments that Democratic states should be “liberated” from lockdown orders.
“Governor, you called the president’s tweets saying liberate Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, ‘dangerous’, ‘unhinged,'” said Cooper. “You just heard him … I’m wondering what your reaction is.”
“Extreme disappointment, and frankly anger, because we’ve lost over 500 people in my state, and we know — there’s saying in automobile safety, that speed kills. Well, words can be fatal too.”
“When you have a president of the United States openly, willfully, maliciously trying to encourage people not to abide by the law in these states — these orders are the law of these states — president of the United States willfully trying to inspire people to disobey and violate the law with potentially fatal consequences, is irresponsible, no other way to look at it,” continued Inslee. “And what is doubly enraging to us, both Republicans and Democrats, the day before this president put out very clear guidelines based on substantial epidemiological evidence of his experts Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx that had a lot of reason to it, saying we have to wrestle this virus down significantly before we let off pressure of social distancing.”
“His own physicians saying this, his own guidelines that we’re pretty consistent with in state approaches, Republicans and Democrats,” added Inslee. “The next day, to say you should ignore that, is an outrage.”
‘I don’t know what mental illness he has’: NYT’s Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for ‘fomenting revolutions’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times writer Tom Friedman excoriated President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the protests against state coronavirus lockdowns.
"The president is egging on people who have been protesting their state restrictions, sometimes in large, crowded groups," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is he potentially putting these people's lives in danger?"
"Well, Wolf, what the president did today is just another reminder that in electing Donald J. Trump as president, the American people did the most reckless thing they've done in our history," said Friedman. "I think the governor of Washington State got it exactly right. It's unhinged. The job of the president right now is to be the nation's chief scientific officer, tell us where we are, what's working where. And secondly, to be the nation's chief procurement officer. Get people the testing equipment they need if they are going to end sheltering in place restrictions over the next few weeks. Those are his only two jobs right now."
Trump is signaling GOP governors to ‘get going’ with ending lockdowns — even though they aren’t ready: Jim Acosta
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down Trump's latest comments on states ending coronavirus lockdowns — and what it signifies.
"He was talking about states that could get back to normal tomorrow and open up tomorrow," said Acosta. "That is just going to be unrealistic for most states around the country. I think one question that has to be asked is, you know, is he sending signals to these Republican governors who were taking cues from him to begin with? Essentially, while we've been saying for the better part of this afternoon is that the president is giving this back to the governors after claiming total authority earlier this week, he is sending strong cues to governors in his party to get going."