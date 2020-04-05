Quantcast
Handling of coronavirus crisis likely leading to severe undercounting of deaths: public health officials

Decision-making by the U.S. government early on during the coronavirus outbreak has likely led to the country severely undercounting the number of deaths from the virus, officially known as COVID-19, according to public health experts.

As of Sunday, more than 328,000 people in the U.S. had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and more than 9,000 have died of the respiratory disease. But as the Washington Post reported Sunday, many deaths from respiratory failure and other recorded causes in the first weeks that the virus was spreading across the globe and the country may actually have been related to COVID-19.

The U.S. has lagged far behind many other wealthy nations in making testing widely available to the public. In January, German researchers developed a test for the disease which was soon used by countries including South Korea, which has been praised as one of the most successful countries in the world in the fight to detect and slow the spread of the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declined to use the test, leading the agency to ration the tests that were available to Americans. In February and March, Americans including healthcare workers reported showing symptoms of the virus and having been exposed to sick people, only to have the CDC turn down their requests for testing.

Even now that testing is more widely available in the U.S., the Post reported Sunday, potential coronavirus patients in nursing homes and prisons, where the disease is spreading rapidly, have limited access. The CDC is only including a death in the official toll if the patient had a lab test confirming coronavirus.

“We know that it is an underestimation,” CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told the Post.

Meanwhile, South Korea was testing about 10,000 people per day as of mid-March, giving the government an accurate measure of who had the disease and needed to be quarantined. The country’s reported death toll is under 200.

The United States’ “most consequential failure involved a breakdown in efforts to develop a diagnostic test that could be mass produced and distributed across the United States, enabling agencies to map early outbreaks of the disease, and impose quarantine measures to contain them,” wrote Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey, Ellen Nakashima, and Greg Miller at the Post on Saturday.

Last week, some were shocked to read reports out of Italy that officials there were not counting people who died of COVID-19 at home rather than in a hospital in their official count of coronavirus-related deaths.

With reports of undercounting in other countries, Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute wrote at the time, “anyone have confidence Trump isn’t?”

In early March, President Donald Trump explicitly expressed a desire to undercount the cases of coronavirus in the country, demanding that a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people who had contracted the virus keep the passengers on board instead of allowing them to get care in the United States.

“I like the numbers being where they are,” Trump said at the time. “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

After the pandemic ends, media critic Jay Rosen tweeted, the administration’s attempts to hide information about how it spiraled out of control “is going to be one of the biggest propaganda and freedom of information fights in modern U.S. history.”

“It may never be known how many thousands of deaths, or millions of infections, might have been prevented with a response that was more coherent, urgent and effective,” reported the Post. “But even now, there are many indications the administration’s handling of the crisis had potentially devastating consequences.”


The truth about the numbers of masks and tests that Trump likes to quote at press conferences

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics," said Mark Twain. Over 100 years later, Twin could never have predicted a president like Donald Trump.

During his press conference Sunday, and in previous press conferences, Trump has delighted in coming to the podium to cite numbers of masks, ventilators, gowns, test kits and other things he has been responsible for allocating.

While the numbers sound huge, they are but a fraction of the requests.

Former FBI agent and adviser to the Department of Homeland Security, Juliette Kayyem explained the number problem: "Numbers are not impressive unless compared to need. Polowczyk just said they are delivering 2.5 million masks to nation. NYC needs 50 million. Supply chain is just numbers to outside observer. Don’t be impressed just cause seems like a lot."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just wants to be ‘the president on television’ and he ‘is not temperamentally equipped’: CNN reporters

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

CNN White House reporter John Harwood and Dana Bash noted that President Donald Trump loves to be the president on television, but not exactly in real life.

"Wolf, what we saw tonight was the limitations of President Trump as a leader in a situation like this," said Harwood. "He is not temperamentally equipped to tell people, 'this is going to be hard. You need to stick with it.' Push delayed gratification as he says, and he's told us explicitly, he's a cheerleader. He wants to give good news, not bad news. He's someone who wants affirmation in the moment. So, what he says is-- 'light at the end of the tunnel. We have to open this country back up.' He knows people want to hear that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump swears he would wear a mask ‘if I thought it was important’ — after first lady touts masks as important

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

During the daily press conference from President Donald Trump, he was asked about the first lady's tweets about the importance of wearing a mask.

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246879128227328007

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246192228491558916

But when speaking at his Sunday press briefing, Trump said he would only wear one "if I thought it was important." He then asked the reporter if he thought that Trump should put one on to answer the reporter's question.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1246955707133497344

It wasn't quite as bad as his comment Friday when the Center for Disease Control had just released a statement that people should be wearing masks more regularly to help protect themselves from touching their face and any possible infection if they are asymptomatic.

Continue Reading
 
 
