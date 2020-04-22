Quantcast
Harvard fires back at Trump’s claim it took stimulus money meant for small businesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

Harvard University is firing back hard against President Trump’s accusation that it took stimulus money meant for small businesses.

In a series of tweets posted to its official Twitter account, the university wrote that it would “not have been appropriate for our institution to receive funds that were designated for struggling small businesses.”

During a news briefing this Tuesday, Trump said the university should pay back $8.6 million in relief money from a coronavirus stimulus package that was approved last month.

“Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump said, later adding: “They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess, and they’re going to pay back that money.”

But according to Harvard, it never received the funds in the first place.

“Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses,” the university tweeted. “Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate.”

As the New York Daily News points out, Jared Kushner was admitted to the elite Ivy League school despite less-than-stellar academic performance after his parents made a $2.5 million donation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
