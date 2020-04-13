‘He is not firing Dr. Fauci’: White House scrambles to repair damage after Trump retweets #FireFauci
President Donald Trump does not have immediate plans to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House said on Monday.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley was forced to issue a statement clarifying Fauci’s job security after the president retweeted a call to fire the infectious disease expert.
Trump “is not firing Dr. Fauci,” Gidley insisted. “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”
In his statement, Gidley blamed the media for “chatter” about Fauci’s future.
Read the statement below.
NEWS: .@hogangidley45 says Trump “is not firing Dr. Fauci” despite POTUS retweeting a tweet that concluded “Time to #FireFauci”
