'He is not firing Dr. Fauci': White House scrambles to repair damage after Trump retweets #FireFauci

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump does not have immediate plans to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House said on Monday.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley was forced to issue a statement clarifying Fauci’s job security after the president retweeted a call to fire the infectious disease expert.

Trump “is not firing Dr. Fauci,” Gidley insisted. “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”

In his statement, Gidley blamed the media for “chatter” about Fauci’s future.

Read the statement below.


'He is not firing Dr. Fauci': White House scrambles to repair damage after Trump retweets #FireFauci

Published

April 13, 2020

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Michigan governor fact-checks Ted Cruz and Meghan McCain after they push false claims about her lockdown orders

Published

April 13, 2020

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was forced to take time out of dealing with the coronavirus crisis in her state to deal with attack tweets from conservatives Meghan McCain and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

McCain saw a tweet from someone claiming that Michigan has banned people from buying car seats for children in the store and asked them to purchase online, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Trump's 'delusional' supporters will never admit they were wrong — even in the face of national catastrophe

Published

April 13, 2020

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

In the age of the coronavirus, with most of us locked away in our homes, we turn to numbers to get a sense of what the hell is happening in this country. Number of diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus: 555,371, though experts believe the real number is far higher due to under-testing. Number of deaths: 22,056, though experts believe the real number is far higher because of people who die at home or have their deaths misclassified. Number of newly unemployed: 17 million, though experts believe it's likely higher because so many laid-off workers were unable to file for unemployment. Unemployment rate: 13%, and there are concerns it could go as high or higher than the unemployment rate during the Great Depression.

