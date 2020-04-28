‘He just can’t be bothered’: Trump slammed for his lack of outreach to coronavirus victims’ families
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he has talked to anyone from the families of people who have died from COVID-19. He seemed startled anyone was even asking him to do so, and said that he had talked to the families of a few friends and business partners.
Trump seems to be blindsided by a question about whether he's talked to the families of any coronavirus victims besides those of his friends and rambles his way through an answer. (It doesn't appear he has.) pic.twitter.com/o2cQmLk0xQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
Commenters on social media were unimpressed with this answer, and excoriated the president for his lack of outreach or empathy for fellow Americans.
I asked Trump if he had spoken with families who had lost loved ones to the coronavirus. He said "three, maybe I guess four families unrelated to me"; he didn't provide details or share any stories. He has spoken in the past about losing a friend. Over 57,000 Americans have died. https://t.co/yTVSHY2dvU
— Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) April 28, 2020
Trump says he has spoken to families of FOUR victims of coronavirus https://t.co/wqvPdHppvK via @MailOnline
— (((DrNoblePrize))) (@DrUSofA1) April 28, 2020
Trump was confused by a question about if he spoke to the families of Coronavirus victims who weren't part of his circle of friends & he rambled incoherently
— Cheryl (@dancer39532) April 28, 2020
1 million cases and nearly 60,000 dead Americans and trump has only managed to speak to 3 or 4 bereaved families unrelated to him.
It's really quite impressive how deeply unpresidential he is.#TrumpPressBriefing #coronavirus
— Vicky Finlay (@VixFinlay) April 28, 2020
Trump is asked a softball question about speaking with families of #coronavirus victims & he just can't answer it. No empathy. Zero. None. Just the absolute last person you'd want in times of tragedy.
— Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) April 28, 2020
56k people have died and Trump said he’s spoken to 3 families. 3. He’s just can’t be bothered. #coronavirus
— Frances (@pennyblab) April 28, 2020