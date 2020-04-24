Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He was not joking’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto baffled at Trump’s ‘unsettling’ comments about injecting ‘disinfectants’

Published

12 mins ago

on

On his Fox Business show this Friday, host Neil Cavuto addressed President Trump’s recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and Trump’s subsequent claim that his comments were sarcastic.

“Wow — that it a little unsettling, folks,” Cavuto said. “I gotta clarify this — the President was not joking in his remarks yesterday when he talked about injecting people with disinfectant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nor were we imaging the incredulous looks he got from his medical team when he made the suggestion,” he continued. “There was nothing in those comments yesterday that hinted of the dismissal he was giving today.

Cavuto acknowledged that it’s possible Trump may not have intended his remarks to be interpreted the way they were, “but that is what he said.”

“Now, he might be dialing that back today,” Cavuto said. “I don’t know why he just didn’t say, ‘Look, I screwed up, I got it wrong, that wasn’t my intention.'”

Watch Cavuto’s full remarks over at Fox Business.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins nails Trump for repeatedly changing his story on disinfectant advice

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On CNN Friday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins demolished President Donald Trump's false claim that he had only been "sarcastic" when suggesting people swallow blacklights and inject themselves with household cleaners to treat coronavirus.

"Of all of the unreliable and even whackadoodle stuff that the president has seed in these briefings, this may take the cake, and now the president is claiming that he wasn't being serious," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What are you hearing?"

"So after there was criticism from the doctors, and as you noted, Lysol had to put out a statement saying not to pursue this route, the White House put out a statement saying that reporters were taking the president out of context, and he said that people should consult with doctors before pursuing treatment," said Collins. "What that statement did not say was that the president was being sarcastic, which is now what he was arguing as he did in the Oval Office not long ago."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He was not joking’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto baffled at Trump’s ‘unsettling’ comments about injecting ‘disinfectants’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On his Fox Business show this Friday, host Neil Cavuto addressed President Trump's recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and Trump's subsequent claim that his comments were sarcastic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s experts have to humor his terrible ideas just to keep him happy: columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been facing widespread criticism for suggesting, at a White House press briefing on Thursday, that household disinfectants such as bleach and Lysol might be ingested as a way to ward off the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus — a suggestion so dangerous that in response, the manufacturers of Lysol, Reckitt Benckiser, warned users that their product should only be used as a household disinfectant and should not be ingested under any circumstances. And Washington Post satirist and opinion columnist Alexandra Petri weighs in on the controversy in her column, using biting sarcasm and dark humor to caution her readers against following Trump’s suggestion.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image