Quantcast
Connect with us

Health experts appalled after Trump officials give some employers leeway in reporting COVID-19 cases in their workplace

Published

1 min ago

on

According to the Huffington Post, President Donald Trump’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued guidance that most employers do not have to report cases of COVID-19 in their workplace to the Department of Labor.

“COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is classified as a recordable illness, meaning employers would have to notify the Occupational Safety and Health Administration when an employee gets sick from an exposure at work,” wrote Dave Jamieson. “But the nation’s top workplace safety agency now says the majority of U.S. employers won’t have to try to determine whether employees’ infections happened in the workplace unless it’s obvious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Employers in health care, emergency response and corrections would have to inform the agency when they become aware of a COVID-19 case that probably resulted from work,” continued the report. “But other entities would not have to do so unless there was ‘objective evidence’ that the transmission was work-related, or there was evidence ‘reasonably available to the employer’ ― for example, if a whole slew of people who work right next to each other got sick.”

Some workplace safety experts are horrified by this decision — including David Michaels, who served as OSHA director under President Barack Obama.

The Labor Department, which includes OSHA, was recently taken over by Eugene Scalia, son of the late conservative Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. The choice was met with criticism, given that Scalia has represented corporations including Walmart, Ford, and UPS in labor rights cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘You own this mess’: GOPer Susan Collins tried to rally Maine with a hopeful COVID-19 message — and it didn’t go well

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) claimed credit for bringing Maine $1.5 billion in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The disaster assistance effort, however, has been harshly criticized for its gaps in coverage, which became clear in many responses to her message.

Collins is up for reelection in 2020.

Here is some of the blowback Collins received:

https://twitter.com/scrimmins53/status/1249017997773221888

Senator, let us know when their employees have received checks. Okay?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump failed to heed early COVID-19 warnings due to his ‘Deep State’ skepticism and White House chaos: NYT

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump blocked out multiple early warnings of the coronavirus pandemic — in part because he believed it was part of a "Deep State" plot to ruin his presidency.

"A week after the first coronavirus case had been identified in the United States, and six long weeks before President Trump finally took aggressive action to confront the danger the nation was facing — a pandemic that is now forecast to take tens of thousands of American lives — Dr. Mecher was urging the upper ranks of the nation’s public health bureaucracy to wake up and prepare for the possibility of far more drastic action," wrote Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti, and Julian E. Barnes.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

With Postal Service on ‘verge of collapse’ and 630,000 jobs at risk, Trump slammed for refusing to act

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress this week that it will completely "run out of cash" in the next several months without immediate action from the White House and Congress, but—with as many as 630,000 jobs at risk—President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have refused to commit to rescuing the prized government institution as it falters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a briefing on Thursday that the USPS will need access to a total of $75 billion in cash, grants, and loans in order to avert financial ruin by the fall.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image