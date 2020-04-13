Health experts rather than Trump should decide when the NFL season should begin, poll says
President Donald Trumpmay want the National Football Leagueseason to open as soon as possible but more than six in 10 Americans say health experts should be the ones to make the call in response to the coronavirus.In a Seton Hall Sports Pollreleased Monday, 61% said the decision on when to start the 2020 professional football season should rest with medical experts, while only 18% said the president or state governors should decide.“Americans want the health professionals to say when the time is right for sports to return,” said Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll.CORONAVIRUS …
Viral screenshot of Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ shows ‘everything that’s wrong with America’
As the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. surpasses 20,000 people, the stock market somehow managed to have its best week in decades. It's a phenomenon that was highlighted in viral tweet from this Thursday, where Democratic strategist Justin Horwitz shared a screenshot of Jim Cramer's CNBC show where the chyron points out that more than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs within 3 weeks, while at the same time a graphic above reports the stock market's news.
UK prepares to extend virus lockdown, says peak has not passed
The British government warned Monday it would not be lifting a nationwide lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 lives.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from his own bout of COVID-19, said there were some "positive" signs of progress.
But he warned at a daily media briefing: "We're still not past the peak of this virus."
The government must decide by Thursday whether to maintain three-week-old rules to keep schools and shops shut and order people to stay in their homes to try to stop coronavirus spreading.
Bill Barr is leaving some Justice Department staff hanging on if they get paid leave or flexible work
Attorney General Bill Barr and the top officials at the Justice Department are keeping the staff high and dry trying to figure out how to work in the era of the coronavirus crisis.
According to BuzzFeed News, a letter was sent by DOJ staff asking for clarification about paid time off and flexible work schedules.
"Each office within the Justice Department has been responsible for developing policies that address how employees can work during the pandemic, including how much flexibility they have while working from home, and how much additional coronavirus-related paid leave they can get while caring for elderly relatives and children home from school," the report said. "Those policies vary, and some offices haven’t issued one at all, according to a letter from the DOJ Gender Equality Network (DOJ GEN) to management."