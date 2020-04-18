Quantcast
Connect with us

Health experts worried Trump administration will push FDA to rush COVID-19 vaccines out before they are proven: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that health experts are concerned the Trump administration will push the Food and Drug Administration into approving vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic without the proper level of research or testing beforehand.

“President Donald Trump’s habit of touting potential coronavirus cures during daily White House briefings has changed the game for drugmakers, who are dropping their usually secretive ways to aggressively court public opinion,” reported Sarah Owermohle. “From Gilead releasing anecdotal results on the drug remdesivir to Johnson & Johnson’s new reality series on the making of its experimental vaccine, pharmaceutical companies are seeking to shape the narrative like never before. The PR push could raise false hope about therapies that don’t end up working, or even put pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to approve drugs and vaccines whose effectiveness isn’t clear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Wild West approach to promoting drugs and vaccines this early in the development process is a dramatic reversal for the pharmaceutical industry, which is normally guarded about the information it releases about ongoing clinical trials and the FDA approval process,” continued the report. “But the gambit appears to be paying off for drugmakers like Gilead. Trump mentioned remdesivir at his very next press briefing, on April 14, saying that the experimental treatment has shown ‘very promising’ results. Trump’s repeated backing of another potential coronavirus drug, hydroxychloroquine, has already sent demand for it soaring across the country.”

NYU law professor Christopher Morten, who has fought with Gilead over HIV prevention drugs, expressed his concern. “Everyone wants drugs approved fast,” he said. “Patients, the president, drug companies — they’re all pressuring the FDA to approve, approve, approve on the bare minimum of evidence.”

“When the president talks about something, that sucks all the oxygen out of not only other conversations but other things that would fall normally into that conversation,” said former Republican chairman Doug Heye. He added that he is worried any good news “is then potentially hailed as the next miracle cure by the president, before anybody else is ready to definitively say that.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Colorado meatpacking plant waited 8 days before shutting down after first of four employees died from COVID-19: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that a meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado that has become a concentrated hot spot for coronavirus had a "work while sick" culture — and didn't even bother to shut down until eight days after the first COVID-19 death of an employee.

"The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment sent a letter to the JBS USA facility in Greeley on April 4, and referenced warnings the agency made to company officials on April 2—five days before the first reported death of one of the facility’s employees on April 7," reported researcher William Bredderman. "JBS idled the beef processing operation on April 15, but not before dozens more of its 4,500 workers became infected and at least four died."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Tough guy’ Trump has met his match in Andrew Cuomo: conservative columnist

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Matt Lewis -- who left the Republican party because of Donald Trump -- claimed that the president has finally met his rhetorical match in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) who has been nonplussed by the president's insults and seen his own national profile rise as a result.

Contrasting Cuomo's press conferences with the president's attacks against the governor on Twitter, Lewis said the president is coming out on the losing end.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus tests were delayed because of contamination and errors at CDC lab: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that a major reason coronavirus test kits weren't more readily available sooner was a contamination problem at a Centers for Disease Control lab.

"The CDC facilities that assembled the kits violated sound manufacturing practices, resulting in contamination of one of the three test components used in the highly sensitive detection process, the scientists said," reported David Willman. "The cross contamination most likely occurred because chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits within a lab space that was also handling synthetic coronavirus material. The scientists also said the proximity deviated from accepted procedures and jeopardized testing for the virus."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image