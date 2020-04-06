Here are five shocking coronavirus news updates — from one month ago today

The coronavirus pandemic that has become a worldwide crisis in 2020, even though it has the designation COVID-19 because it first started spreading in December.

In the last month, the spread of the virus across America has seen exponential growth.

“Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, said at least 356,942 US cases had been confirmed, with 10,524 deaths,” AFP reported Monday. “Only Italy (15,877) and Spain (13,055) have seen more of their citizens killed by the deadly pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five updates from one month ago show how far the United States has come in the last month:

ONE MONTH AGO TODAY (3/6) Trump: "within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done." TODAY (4/6): ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/4arJg0Le8I — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 6, 2020

So why is this guy President if he doesn't actually want to DO anything? https://t.co/5KxpQuMqfB — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@sxsw cancelled one month ago today. Feels like one thousand years ago — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) April 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One month ago today Trump told us he didn’t want to let people off a coronavirus-infected cruise ship because he didn’t want the number of US cases to go up. More than 10,800 Americans have died from Covid-19 since then. https://t.co/iBk7fSRBZu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020