Here is how Wisconsin Democrats won a major upset in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

The chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin revealed how his organization won an upset election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Progressive Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky won a decisive victory over Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Ben Wikler, the chair of the state Democratic Party, offered his thoughts on how the victory was achieved.

Here is the thread Wikler posted to Twitter on Monday night, follow the release of the results of the election that was held last Tuesday:

Rewind a few months, and the SCOWIS race looked unimaginably different. The GOP had one huge advantage: incumbency. Scott Walker appointed Dan Kelly to fill a vacancy. Incumbent judges in Wisconsin usually win. On our side? A primary. We wouldn't know our candidate until Feb 18. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 14, 2020

Republicans had been so afraid of the turnout-multiplying impact of a big Democratic presidential field that, during their 2018 lame-duck power grab, they tried to move the date of the presidential primary away from the SCOWIS election. Backed down only bc county clerks rebelled. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 14, 2020

