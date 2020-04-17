Quantcast
Connect with us

Here is the fascinating silver lining in a new study on the ‘raging epidemic’ in the Boston area

Published

30 mins ago

on

On Friday, the Boston Globe reported that a team of COVID-19 researchers tested people in Chelsea, a small city just outside Boston, and while what they found was disturbing, it also offered some reason for hope.

“Nearly one third of 200 Chelsea residents who gave a drop of blood to researchers on the street this week tested positive for antibodies linked to COVID-19, a startling indication of how widespread infections have been in the densely populated city,” reported Jonathan Saltzman. “Sixty-four residents who had a finger pricked in Bellingham Square on Tuesday and Wednesday had antibodies that the immune system makes to fight off the coronavirus, according to Massachusetts General Hospital physicians who ran the pilot study.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 200 participants generally appeared healthy, but about half told the doctors they had had at least one symptom of COVID-19 in the past four weeks,” continued the report. “But the Mass. General researchers ― who excluded anyone who had tested positive for the virus in the standard nasal swab test ― found that 32 percent of participants have had COVID-19, and many didn’t know it.”

That suggests cases in Massachusetts, and possibly in the United States generally, could be far more widespread than anyone has been aware of — but it also offers a bit of hope.

“I think it’s both good news and bad news,” said MGH pathology vice chairman Dr. John Iafrate. “The bad news is that there’s a raging epidemic in Chelsea, and many people walking on the street don’t know that they’re carrying the virus and that they may be exposing uninfected individuals in their families. On the good-news side, it suggests that Chelsea has made its way through a good part of the epidemic. They’re probably further along than other towns.”

Researchers generally believe that people can’t be infected twice with COVID-19, and that the antibodies present in people who have recovered confer at least temporary immunity to the virus. This is why people with antibodies are encouraged to donate blood — doctors hope that these can be used in vaccine research.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Maher says Trump didn’t need to put his name on stimulus checks as we’ll know who it’s from when it bounces

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The host of "Real Time" on HBO put on a suit and tie for his home performance on Friday.

Unable to have a live studio audience, Maher used historical footage of audiences laughing following his jokes.

The host discussed his own difficulties dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdowns.

"I love my home. Home sweet home. But enough of home, I never thought I'd miss traffic," he revealed.

"It's lonely, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"I'm afraid I'm losing it, I'm this close to writing a manifesto," he worried. "Last week I took mushrooms and FaceTimed with the future me."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is the fascinating silver lining in a new study on the ‘raging epidemic’ in the Boston area

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

On Friday, the Boston Globe reported that a team of COVID-19 researchers tested people in Chelsea, a small city just outside Boston, and while what they found was disturbing, it also offered some reason for hope.

"Nearly one third of 200 Chelsea residents who gave a drop of blood to researchers on the street this week tested positive for antibodies linked to COVID-19, a startling indication of how widespread infections have been in the densely populated city," reported Jonathan Saltzman. "Sixty-four residents who had a finger pricked in Bellingham Square on Tuesday and Wednesday had antibodies that the immune system makes to fight off the coronavirus, according to Massachusetts General Hospital physicians who ran the pilot study."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

COVID-19 deaths surge in Georgia nursing homes — but the real number is likely higher: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The "lack of robust testing in Georgia" means the state's COVID-19 death toll may be significantly higher than the official count released by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's administration, according to a new report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"On March 23, the deaths totaled 26. On April 1, 125. On April 10, 425. And on Friday, the agency said the coronavirus has now killed 668 Georgians. But those figures, as grim as they sound, may significantly understate the number of lives lost in Georgia to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image