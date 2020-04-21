Here is why Americans need ‘information inoculation’ against Trump’s claims in coronavirus briefings

Medical professionals in America have been offering far different advice than the president of the United States.

MSNBC chief legal correspondent and host of “The Beat,” Ari Melber, explained why America needs herd immunity against Trump’s claims.

“The question with any situation like this — whether it’s viral or whether it’s information — does boil down to inoculation,” Melber suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it is perhaps a sad observation that as part of the public health strategy in the United States, experts are telling us that people need to have information inoculation from what they hear from that podium,” he explained. “That what you hear from Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is something you can act on and what you hear, at times, from the president, you need to inoculate against.”

Watch: