Quantcast
Connect with us

Here is why Americans need ‘information inoculation’ against Trump’s claims in coronavirus briefings

Published

2 hours ago

on

Medical professionals in America have been offering far different advice than the president of the United States.

MSNBC chief legal correspondent and host of “The Beat,” Ari Melber, explained why America needs herd immunity against Trump’s claims.

“The question with any situation like this — whether it’s viral or whether it’s information — does boil down to inoculation,” Melber suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it is perhaps a sad observation that as part of the public health strategy in the United States, experts are telling us that people need to have information inoculation from what they hear from that podium,” he explained. “That what you hear from Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is something you can act on and what you hear, at times, from the president, you need to inoculate against.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Study finds people who watched Sean Hannity were more likely to die from COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Anew study from the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Economics found that "greater viewership of 'Hannity' relative to 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' was strongly associated with a greater number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the early stages of the pandemic."

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Fox News host Sean Hannity has been heavily criticized for echoing President Donald Trump's initial attempts to downplay the threat posed by the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, his colleague at the right-leaning network who has framed the issue in more nationalistic terms, has been credited with convincing the president to take the pandemic seriously.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Georgia could soon be ‘America’s No. 1 death destination’ thanks to GOP incompetence: columnist

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Dana Milbank laid into Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and his decision to reopen large segments of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, which — he wrote — could soon turn the state into "America's No. 1 Death Destination."

"Whether you’re going to heaven or hell, the old joke goes, you’ll have to change planes in Atlanta," wrote Milbank. "But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing to offer a new nonstop service to the Great Beyond: He has a bold plan to turn his state into the place to die."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-favored business wins $7,633,085 contract — to build just 800 feet of border wall: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

The Trump administration has awarded a huge contract to a North Dakota company the president has repeatedly pushed to build his southern border wall.

"President Trump has personally and repeatedly urged the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award a border wall contract to a North Dakota construction firm whose top executive is a GOP donor and frequent guest on Fox News," The Washington Post reported in May of 2019, citing four administration officials.

Continue Reading
 
 