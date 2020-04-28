Quantcast
Here is why the economy could keep plunging — even after businesses reopen

Published

1 min ago

on

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its later stages, businesses and state governments are increasingly laying out plans to end lockdowns and get back to normal business — which many hope will cause the sharpest economic decline in modern history to give way to an equally sharp rebound. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has said he is hopeful for a third-quarter rebound, and forecasters like Goldman Sachs have also predicted this.

But on Tuesday, New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin warned that even if every business reopened today, that doesn’t necessarily mean the economy will go back to normal quickly.

One of the chief problems, he explained on Twitter, is that even if the lockdowns can end, social distancing and other personal guidelines that limit business must continue for a long time. And even with businesses open, that might mean less economic activity.


GOP AG suspends massive surveillance system whose founder had helped KKK shoot up a synagogue: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

The Republican Attorney General in Utah is scrambling to contain the fallout of a massive scandal involving civil liberties and white supremacy.

"The Utah Attorney General’s Office will suspend use of a massive surveillance system after a news report showed that the founder of the company behind the effort was once an active participant in a white supremacist group and was involved in the shooting of a synagogue," The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

‘Demoralizing’ new Michael Moore film attacks climate movement at a time when solutions should be at the forefront, say critics

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

"Throughout, the filmmakers twist basic facts, misleading the public about who is responsible for the climate crisis."

A new film produced by documentarian Michael Moore is angering environmental activists who say filmmaker Jeff Gibbs plays fast and loose with the facts, attacks the wrong targets, and even ends up arguing for ecofascist solutions to the climate crisis.

"Throughout, the filmmakers twist basic facts, misleading the public about who is responsible for the climate crisis," wrote University of California Santa Barbara professor Leah Stokes of the film for Vox.

Trump and Kushner’s ‘unhinged’ obsession with score settling delayed their coronavirus response: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

The coronavirus response from the United States was delayed by at least six weeks because President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were too busy with settling the score after Trump's impeachment, reported Vanity Fair.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) alluded to the president's failure when he blamed Trump for being "distracted" by the impeachment scandal.

"It came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything every day was all about impeachment," said McConnell about the virus.

