‘He’s a weak leader’: Nancy Pelosi forces Fox News viewers to hear truth about Trump ‘mistakes’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took the case against President Donald Trump to one of his favorite news networks on Sunday.
During an interview on Fox News, host Chris Wallace asked the Speaker why she had recently referred to Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “weak.”
“I’ll tell you why I came to that,” Pelosi recalled. “What I decided was the president has made many mistakes. Okay, let’s have an after-action review of that.”
“But if he continued to put forth proposals that were not science based… what did he say? It’s a hoax, it’s magically going to go away? Okay, put that aside,” she continued. “But to proceed with policies that were not science based, which are not evidence based and to blame others.”
“Name anybody, blame the governors, blame me, blame the World Health Organization,” Pelosi said of Trump. “Leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.”
The Speaker argued that Trump’s playbook “might have been okay” before the coronavirus pandemic.
“But we cannot continue down a path that is — again — I come back to science, science, science,” she said, “evidence, data on how we could go forward.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
