‘He’s going to commit mass murder’: GOP governor slammed for rolling back public health safeguards early

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) announced that starting Friday, a number of businesses, including gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons, and massage parlors can reopen — and preempting local governments from keeping these measures in place.

The announcement was not well received on social media, with many accusing him of ignoring public health and putting his state at risk for a worse COVID-19 outbreak.

New Hampshire state motto: Live Free or Die. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: Live Free AND Die! — JRehling (@JRehling) April 20, 2020

Brian Kemp is allowing the reopening of gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys on Friday and will allow restaurants to reopen on Monday. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and Georgia is seeing a spike in cases. So, he just announced that he’s going to commit mass murder. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 20, 2020

Georgia still hasn't finished rebuilding from Sherman's march to the sea. Not sure how they're going to come back from Kemp's march to the ICU. — Jerry (@js_edit) April 20, 2020

Georgia has nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases. It reported 790 new cases just today. And 52 new Covid-19 deaths today. But Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to reopen on Friday.https://t.co/6gQmBpMrM6 pic.twitter.com/Kp7UNYIbJF — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2020

Governor Brian Kemp reopening gyms and hair salons followed by movie theaters and restaurants is extremely unsettling and dangerous. If you live in Georgia, my team of doctors is providing free coronavirus evaluations via telemedicine. We’re here to help. https://t.co/GFXEXDoikr — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 20, 2020

This is why we cried when vote-suppressing Brian Kemp "defeated" Stacey Abrams. Good luck, Georgians. When your governor DGAF about you, be sure to take extra measures to protect yourselves. https://t.co/0WYdo7XcID — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) April 20, 2020

Brian Kemp suppressed votes, purged voters in Georgia and stole the Governorship away from Stacey Abrams. Now he’s going to purge even more voters by killing them faster with a deadly virus. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 20, 2020

