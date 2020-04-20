Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s going to commit mass murder’: GOP governor slammed for rolling back public health safeguards early

Published

8 mins ago

on

- Commentary

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) announced that starting Friday, a number of businesses, including gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons, and massage parlors can reopen — and preempting local governments from keeping these measures in place.

The announcement was not well received on social media, with many accusing him of ignoring public health and putting his state at risk for a worse COVID-19 outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He’s going to commit mass murder’: GOP governor slammed for rolling back public health safeguards early

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) announced that starting Friday, a number of businesses, including gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons, and massage parlors can reopen — and preempting local governments from keeping these measures in place.

The announcement was not well received on social media, with many accusing him of ignoring public health and putting his state at risk for a worse COVID-19 outbreak.

New Hampshire state motto: Live Free or Die.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: Live Free AND Die!

— JRehling (@JRehling) April 20, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio prison becomes America’s largest COVID-19 source as nearly 3 in 4 inmates test positive

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

On Monday, Axios reported that a prison in Ohio has become the nation's largest known source of new coronavirus infections, per a New York Times database — and that nearly three-quarters of the inmates have tested positive.

"1,937 people, or nearly three-quarters of the prison's population, have been infected at the Marion Correctional Institute," reported Fadel Allassan. "One in five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio can now be traced back to the state's prison system, according to the Times."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Columnist systematically dismantles Dan Crenshaw’s viral defense of Trump

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post's "The Fix," Aaron Blake broke down the false claims in the viral video President Donald Trump tweeted of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jan. 31: Crenshaw says Trump implements China travel restrictions 'even though things like the World Health Organization were saying 'no need to limit trade and movement,' and they largely criticized President Trump’s travel restrictions,'" wrote Blake. "This is an incorrect summary of the WHO’s comments on travel bans. ... In the story [Crenshaw cites], the WHO’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, doesn’t say there is 'no need' for travel bans at all; he instead says there was no need to 'unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.' He is quoted saying, 'We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent.' That’s not saying there should be no bans but instead that countries should be judicious with them. Crenshaw also repeated Trump’s claim that the WHO 'largely criticized' Trump’s travel restrictions; STAT News has found no evidence to bolster that claim."

Continue Reading
 
 