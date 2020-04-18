‘He’s not a crier’: Trump denies his chief of staff has been weeping — but says it’s okay if he has

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times for reporting that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been crying while at work.

Trump lashed out at Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Maggie Haberman by name, and claimed that the newspaper should give back the prize because he believes that investigations into his Russia corruption was a hoax.

The leader of the free world denied that Meadows cries — even though it is a natural human emotion — but then went on to say it’s not a bad thing, because famous people cry, too.

Here’s the story the president just confirmed, saying Meadows may have shed tears for “other” reasons (the story didn’t say why). https://t.co/74rFir6N21 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 18, 2020

The President goes on a long rant about Maggie Haberman and says she should give back her Pulitzer. He goes to claim that he exposed her. pic.twitter.com/R4dsNHQ9Xu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 18, 2020