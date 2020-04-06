‘Hey baby’: Fox News anchor forgot to turn off his mic while ignoring Trump’s briefing

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, it appeared that even one of President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders in the media couldn’t be bothered to pay attention to the president’s update — and he revealed how disengaged he was after he forgot to turn off his mic.

“Hey, baby,” Fox News host Jesse Watters could be heard saying on one of the streams. “We have the task force briefing.”

Jesse Watters forgot to turn off his mic. pic.twitter.com/K1z5cXSX5a — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 6, 2020

Several national cable stations, like CNN and MSNBC, have outright declined to air Trump’s opening remarks at his daily briefings over the last several days.