Homeland Security warns of racially motivated domestic terrorism during coronavirus crisis: report

According to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security obtained by NBC News, the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is helping to fuel violence from domestic terrorists, as well as frustrated individuals.

The DHS report from March 24 says, a “racially motivated violent extremist espousing white supremacist extremist beliefs died after a confrontation with FBI agents in Missouri as they tried to arrest him for plotting to blow up a local hospital.”

In another case in mid-March cited by the report, a New Mexico man was charged with two counts of interstate communication of threats after he allegedly threatened to kill New Mexico’s governor when she ordered the state to shut down non-essential businesses and abide by social distancing guidelines.

