Hospitals are stuck in an ‘international bidding war’ for gowns: Critical care nurse
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” critical care nurse Amy Pacholk said that the medical supply shortage is very much ongoing — and that states and hospitals are still being forced to fight with each other to buy equipment.
“So I specifically work in just a COVID unit,” said Pacholk. “We at my institution have isolated the COVID patients to just be solely in one place so that if we don’t act as a vector, the health care workers don’t act as a vector if we deal with a positive patient and bring to it a negative patient.”
“That being said, we’re wearing masks, gowns, gloves, helmets and such. In terms of our availability of equipment, our masks are more available now. Now we seem to be having a problem with gowns. There is like an international bidding war for all of the gowns in this country. And the states are bidding against one another. The hospitals are bidding against one another. So the nurses are not only having a problem with masks, they’re having a problem with gowns.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Silicon Valley engineer with no medical background got $69 million for ventilators after tweeting Trump: report
On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News documented how a California man received $69 million from the government for ventilators that were never delivered.
The short answer: He tweeted at the president.
"On March 27, as emergency rooms in New York and across the country began filling with coronavirus patients struggling to breathe, President Donald Trump posted on Twitter to urge Ford and General Motors to 'START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!'" reported Rosalind Adams and Ken Bensinger. "One of the thousands of replies that the tweet attracted struck an equally urgent tone: 'We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT.'"
Breaking Banner
How Trump is exploiting the coronavirus chaos to hoard power and benefit personally
Donald Trump has spent a lifetime exploiting chaos for personal gain and blaming others for his losses. The pure madness in America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – shortages of equipment to protect hospital workers, dwindling supplies of ventilators and critical medications, jaw-dropping confusion over how $2.2 trillion of aid in the recent coronavirus law will be distributed – has given him the perfect cover to hoard power and boost his chances of reelection.
As the death toll continues to climb and states are left scrambling for protective gear and crucial resources, Trump is focused on only one thing: himself.
Breaking Banner
Ex-Republican blasts ‘elitist punk’ Jared Kushner for calling Trump’s COVID-19 response a ‘success’
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh unleashed on President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.
His advice to the Trump administration was to simply shut up and stay out of the news because it's making things so much worse.
"Everybody but Donald Trump and Sean Hannity knows that every time Donald Trump opens his mouth he makes everything worse, and he makes the American people less safe," said Walsh. "Trump shouldn't speak anymore. And he certainly, Steve, shouldn't have his son-in-law, Jared Kushner out there calling this a great success story."