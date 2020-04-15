Host of ‘Shark Tank’ slams Trump’s attempt to help small businesses: ‘The execution of the program is horrendous’

Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s YFi PM, Shark Tank host and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran expressed her displeasure with President Trump’s efforts to provide relief to small business owners affected by the coronavirus lockdowns.
“I think everybody was well intended with the stimulus package and they made a lot of promises they intended to keep, I just think the execution of the whole program is pretty horrendous,” she said.
“The idea they didn’t expect they would have a surge of people applying, most people who are living hand-to-mouth right now, the people that were let go aren’t getting their checks for three weeks, six weeks, some as late as eight weeks predicted in some of the states. That’s over promising and underdelivering,” she continued. “In a way it’s more mean than not promising in the first place.”
“When I’m hearing about all this money being doled out, I’m wondering who’s getting it,” Corcoran said. “I’m going to be worrying a little bit more about my businesses that I believe will make it through.”
According to Corcoran, only one of her 17 businesses that applied for loans through the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) received word that relief was on the way.
Corcoran recently said that she expected more than half of her Shark Tank businesses to fail thanks to lockdowns meant to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.