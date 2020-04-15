Quantcast
Host of ‘Shark Tank’ slams Trump’s attempt to help small businesses: ‘The execution of the program is horrendous’

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s YFi PM, Shark Tank host and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran expressed her displeasure with President Trump’s efforts to provide relief to small business owners affected by the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I think everybody was well intended with the stimulus package and they made a lot of promises they intended to keep, I just think the execution of the whole program is pretty horrendous,” she said.

“The idea they didn’t expect they would have a surge of people applying, most people who are living hand-to-mouth right now, the people that were let go aren’t getting their checks for three weeks, six weeks, some as late as eight weeks predicted in some of the states. That’s over promising and underdelivering,” she continued. “In a way it’s more mean than not promising in the first place.”

“When I’m hearing about all this money being doled out, I’m wondering who’s getting it,” Corcoran said. “I’m going to be worrying a little bit more about my businesses that I believe will make it through.”

According to Corcoran, only one of her 17 businesses that applied for loans through the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) received word that relief was on the way.

Corcoran recently said that she expected more than half of her Shark Tank businesses to fail thanks to lockdowns meant to stem the spread of coronavirus.


Thousands of lives, millions of jobs, trillions of dollars: Conservative details toll of Trump’s COVID-19 inaction

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin detailed the death toll at the hands of President Donald Trump's leadership failure.

In her Wednesday column, Rubin pointed to Trump's "pass the buck" style of leadership, blaming the World Health Organization for his failure to act.

It was "a frantic attempt to deflect blame from his own delinquency in acting to protect Americans against the pandemic and his ongoing failure to ramp up testing, which would allow economic re-engagement," wrote Rubin.

GOP loses lawsuit claiming they have a constitutional right to gerrymander Michigan

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit from the Michigan GOP claiming that a newly-created independent redistricting commission violates their constitutional rights.

In Michigan Republican Party v. Benson, the Sixth Circuit rejected the GOP's argument, and will not block the commission from proceeding.

Key case papers are available here: https://t.co/Rk4dxBIXD8 (opinion will up be shortly)

— Wendy Weiser (@WendyRWeiser) April 15, 2020

Workers at Warren Buffett’s furniture rental company were given bad gear and dared to complain about it

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Walter Infante drove into the coronavirus “containment zone” in New Rochelle, N.Y., last month to make a delivery for Cort Furniture Rental, a Warren Buffett company.

Infante’s bosses back in North Bergen, N.J., insisted he had to make they delivery. They didn’t care about the National Guard-enforced quarantine or Infante’s lack of personal protection equipment.

But that’s not surprising, given the standard of care for workers and customers that has made Buffett the third richest American with a fortune of at least $75 billion.

Continue Reading
 
 
