House passes $484 billion bill fixing problems with coronavirus small business stimulus

On Thursday, the House passed the $484 billion bill designed to fix the Paycheck Protection Program, the beleaguered small business loan program passed as part of the CARES Act.

The bill passed with a strong bipartisan majority, with only a handful of lawmakers from either party voting against it.

Moments ago, the House passed urgently-needed assistance to fight this coronavirus & save lives. With my signature, the interim coronavirus relief package goes to the President’s desk. #FamiliesFirst https://t.co/PPCaTcnwOc — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 23, 2020

The bill, which has already cleared the Senate, now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. It will fix funding issues that have plagued the program since its inception.

Although Democrats managed to get the GOP to include some of the funding they demanded for increased COVID-19 testing, most of their other demands to assist states and businesses went unaddressed. They hope to cover other issues in the second round of stimulus, known as “CARES 2,” which will be a top priority for Congress with the PPP problems resolved.