House to vote on allowing members to use proxies, opening door for full remote voting
“We ought to use this time as an opportunity to prepare for Congress to be able to work according to its full capabilities even with social and physical distancing guidelines in place.”
The House is expected on Thursday to vote on a measure allowing members to vote remotely via proxies for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak crisis, a proposal that could be a solution to legislative gridlock exacerbated by the House’s extended recess due to the pandemic which has made it unsafe for Congress to meet.
Rules Committee chair Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) explained the proxy rules change to the New York Times in an interview last week.
“This is what we’re comfortable with doing now that I think poses the least amount of risk,” McGovern told the Times. “For those who feel they want to be here and engage in debate, they can come back, but for those members who are in states where they are instructed not to leave their homes or not to travel, they can still participate.”
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), in a letter to the chairs of the House Committee on Rules and the House Committee on Administration, said he sees the implementation of the new rule as a first step in virtual, remote voting for Congress.
“Beyond implementing the proxy voting as a first step, we ought to use this time as an opportunity to prepare for Congress to be able to work according to its full capabilities even with social and physical distancing guidelines in place,” wrote Hoyer.
Looks like @LeaderHoyer gets it on remote deliberations. He calls for the House, including its committees, to get back to work, and supports full deliberations (including voting) by teleconference. Also says teleconference voting > proxy voting. pic.twitter.com/pHmUc3Ekyl
— Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) April 21, 2020
Hoyer acknowledged challenges and security risks to the process, but expressed confidence that lawmakers could find a solution.
But, as the Washington Post reported Tuesday, there are technological hurdles in front of representatives.
“Many members of Congress probably couldn’t handle two-step authentication from their laptops,” a senior House Democratic aide told the Post. “We have conference calls where people can’t even mute themselves or get off mute. There’s a big tech gap that’s going to be problematic.”
And even if the House can manage to make the virtul meetings work, the aide added, there are Constitutional concerns.
“If this is challenged in the courts and we’ve passed 40 laws that have been enacted and the Supreme Court invalidates them all,” said the aide, “that’s a nightmare.”
Breaking Banner
Kentucky Republican accused of trying to strangle and ‘hog-tie’ woman during pandemic lockdown
A Kentucky lawmaker was arrested this week for allegedly trying to strangle and hog-tie a woman.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said that Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the victim had come to the 911 dispatch center earlier that morning to report the crime.
The woman said that Goforth attacked her over a dispute about unlocking her phone.
Breaking Banner
FEMA employees rattled after Jared Kushner brings in private sector aides to help with coronavirus response: report
In the wake of White House senior adviser Jared's Kushner enlisting private-sector volunteers to help with the government's response to coronavirus, some FEMA employees are expressing concern with how the volunteers will interact with vendors on the government's behalf, the Wall Street Journal reports.
"In one case, FEMA advised a vendor to report the contact to police, not realizing at the time that the email had come from one of the volunteers," WSJ's Rachael Levy writes. "Using Gmail only also means their correspondence wouldn’t be automatically captured in government records, a legal requirement for government business."
Breaking Banner
Here are 2 simple facts about COVID-19 that blow up conservative media’s delusional narrative
Most Americans understand that we can’t re-open the economy until we have much more capacity to test people, trace those who have interacted with the infected and isolate those who are contagious. Polls continue to find that between 70–90 percent of the public opposes loosening stay-at-home restrictions to jump-start the economy.