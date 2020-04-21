How a coronavirus economy could harm recent college grads

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) unleashed a fusillade of criticism at Donald Trump saying the president is failing the people of his city and that he can "kiss his re-election goodbye."

According to the mayor, the president is too concerned with firing up his base to care about people dying from the coronavirus pandemic --and that voters are going to remember come November.

Saying he has reached out to the White House, the mayor revealed that he is hearing nothing back.

"This is the part that's amazing to me, Alisyn, and why I'm so shocked by his silence," the big city mayor explained. "You're not going to have a restart and economic recovery if the cities and states that lead the American economy are back on their heels and can't provide basic services, and I said this to the president."