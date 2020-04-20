How climate change is putting doctors in the hot seat
BOSTON — A 4-year-old girl was rushed to the emergency room three times in one week for asthma attacks.An elderly man, who’d been holed up in a top-floor apartment with no air conditioning during a heat wave, showed up at a hospital with a temperature of 106 degrees.A 27-year-old man arrived in the ER with trouble breathing ― and learned he had end-stage kidney disease, linked to his time as a sugar cane farmer in the sweltering fields of El Salvador.These patients, whose cases were recounted by doctors, all arrived at Boston-area hospitals in recent years. While the coronavirus pandemic is at…
San Francisco quick to fight COVID-19, slow to help homeless
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has won nationwide praisefor taking drastic early measures against COVID-19 that seem to have spared San Francisco the catastrophic fate of New York and other cities.But she hesitated over what to do with the city’s estimated 8,000 homeless people during the pandemic — until the issue came back to bite her.A COVID-19 outbreak at the city’s largest homeless shelter had sickened at least 105 people by Friday, about a tenth of the entire San Francisco caseload. It led the city — which had planned to pack the homeless into the Moscone Center, the city’s gigantic co... (more…)
‘It hurts our soul’: Nursing home workers struggle with thankless position
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — In the months before county health officials ordered the evacuation of COVID-19-plagued Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the facility’s employees complained of bounced checks. It sat on a listof the nation’s worst nursing homes for health and safety violations.But when announcing the unprecedented evacuation of Magnolia’s 83 remaining patients last week, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s health officer, singled out the nursing home’s staff? after only one of its 13 certified nursing assistants showed up for a scheduled shift the previous day.All health care wo... (more…)
Amid pandemic, FDA seizes cheaper drugs from Canada
JUPITER, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration in the past month has stepped up seizures of prescription drugs being sent to American customers from pharmacies in Canada and other countries, according to operators of stores in Florida that facilitate the transactions.While seizures at the nation’s international mail facilities have periodically spiked during the past two decades, the latest crackdown is distressing many older customers whose goal is to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.“It’s very aggravating,” said Cabot Jaffe Sr., 83, of Maitland, Florida, who had his asthma drug se... (more…)