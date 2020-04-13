How COVID-19 exploded from the chaos within nursing homes
SAN JOSE, Calif. — To Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, it became clear in early March that nursing homes were about to explode as major incubators of coronavirus outbreaks.The geriatric care specialist who teaches at Stanford and his colleagues were fielding desperate questions from skilled nursing facilities asking how they could protect patients and staff from getting COVID-19.Where could they find personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves for their staff? If their mostly elderly patients started showing COVID-19 symptoms, should they keep them inside or transfer them to hospitals?“Nob…
Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos announced Monday morning on his show that he has tested positive for coronavirus, more than a week after his wife was diagnosed.“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said on “GMA.” “I’m feeling great.”Stephanopoulos, 59, said it came as “no surprise” that he got coronavirus after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive.The couple, along with their two daughters, 14-year-old Harper and 17-year-old Elliott, had been self-isolating at home in New Y... (more…)
Health experts rather than Trump should decide when the NFL season should begin, poll says
President Donald Trumpmay want the National Football Leagueseason to open as soon as possible but more than six in 10 Americans say health experts should be the ones to make the call in response to the coronavirus.In a Seton Hall Sports Pollreleased Monday, 61% said the decision on when to start the 2020 professional football season should rest with medical experts, while only 18% said the president or state governors should decide.“Americans want the health professionals to say when the time is right for sports to return,” said Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll.CORONAVIRUS ... (more…)
Viral screenshot of Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ shows ‘everything that’s wrong with America’
As the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. surpasses 20,000 people, the stock market somehow managed to have its best week in decades. It's a phenomenon that was highlighted in viral tweet from this Thursday, where Democratic strategist Justin Horwitz shared a screenshot of Jim Cramer's CNBC show where the chyron points out that more than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs within 3 weeks, while at the same time a graphic above reports the stock market's news.