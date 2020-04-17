How much will the stimulus plan cost each taxpayer? See the staggering numbers.
The $2 trillion CARES Actis meant to help people get through the coronavirus crisis.Expanded unemployment benefitsand one-time stimulus paymentswill be a lifeline for the millions who have been out of work since non-essential businesses shut down.But down the road, the bill is going to have to be paid.When you add in the cost of the CARES Act, the national debt is racing towards a staggering $25 trillion.And when you compare the debt to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, we’re at levels we haven’t seen since World War II.Pretty terrifying.The numbers are so huge that it’s hard to wra…
Breaking Banner
‘This crisis is not close to over’: Epidemiologist warns against Trump’s COVID-19 happy talk
President Donald Trump is already trying to push a "comeback" narrative in the United States' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he's given some states the green light to reopen next month.
But Dr William Hanage, a professor of the evolution and epidemiology of infectious disease at Harvard University, thinks that it is crazy to treat the pandemic as though it's already over.
Writing in The Guardian, Hanage warns against politicians who say that we have already passed the "peak" of COVID-19 cases when the reality is that the virus appears to be far more resilient than the seasonal flu.
1918 flu pandemic killed 12 million Indians, and British overlords’ indifference strengthened the anti-colonial movement
In India, during the 1918 influenza pandemic, a staggering 12 to 13 million people died, the vast majority between the months of September and December. According to an eyewitness, “There was none to remove the dead bodies and the jackals made a feast.”
At the time of the pandemic, India had been under British colonial rule for over 150 years. The fortunes of the British colonizers had always been vastly different from those of the Indian people, and nowhere was the split more stark than during the influenza pandemic, as I discovered while researching my Ph.D. on the subject.
Breaking Banner
‘Victory’: Outrage over plan to seize stimulus payments forces at least one bank to reverse course
The move by USAA, while welcomed, only makes the case for more oversight.
Update...
Hours after David Dayen reported Thursday at The American Prospect that USAA was seizing coronavirus stimulus money from veterans with accounts at the financial institution, the bank reversed course, telling Dayen in a statement that the money seized would returned.