‘I don’t know’: Trump can’t answer why Dr. Fauci is not at coronavirus briefing

At the Friday coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta asked President Donald Trump where Dr. Anthony Fauci was, as he was conspicuously absent from the proceedings.

Trump replied that “I don’t know” where he is — and he proceeded to criticize Acosta for asking the question to begin with.

Fauci has been a critical part of the government’s messaging about the coronavirus pandemic, and has often corrected misinformation spread by the president. The two have appeared tense at times, but both stress that they have confidence in the other.

