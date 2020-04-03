Quantcast
‘I don’t know’: Trump can’t answer why Dr. Fauci is not at coronavirus briefing

Published

26 mins ago

on

At the Friday coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta asked President Donald Trump where Dr. Anthony Fauci was, as he was conspicuously absent from the proceedings.

Trump replied that “I don’t know” where he is — and he proceeded to criticize Acosta for asking the question to begin with.

Fauci has been a critical part of the government’s messaging about the coronavirus pandemic, and has often corrected misinformation spread by the president. The two have appeared tense at times, but both stress that they have confidence in the other.

Watch below:


‘It is going away’: Trump defends his previous efforts to downplay coronavirus

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump's previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.

"It is going away," he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.

In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. "Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in," he said on February 10. "Typically, that will go away in April."

Trump tells CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘one of his laziest and most egregious lies yet’ during coronavirus briefing

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lied to the American people during Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta about why federal stockpiles have been insufficient for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

"Why dropped the ball?" Acosta asked.

Instead of replying, Trump instead blamed the Obama administration -- despite the fact Trump had been in office almost three years before the virus hit.

Trump then went on to claim that the military was out of ammunition when he took office.

"While we can't be sure what a general might have privately told Trump -- and though we couldn't reach former Defense Secretary James Mattis, whom Trump named as the general in a September version of the story -- it's clearly not true that the world's most powerful military simply 'didn't have ammunition' when he was inaugurated in January 2017," CNN reported in October.

‘Don’t make it sound bad!’ Trump gets into fight with reporters over Jared Kushner’s ventilator comments

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

At Friday's coronavirus task force briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump why his son-in-law Jared Kushner had referred to the federal stockpile as "our" ventilators when criticizing state requests for medical equipment the previous day. Trump lost his composure and talked over reporters in the attempt to respond.

"When he says 'our' he's talking about our country," said Trump, later alternatively saying it means either the states or the federal government, before adding, "It's such a simple question and you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself."

