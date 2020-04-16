‘I smell a rat with orange hair’: Congresswoman accuses Trump administration of deliberately starving blue states during crisis

President Donald Trump’s administration was blasted for their distribution of funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“During the first 10 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in Nebraska. Firms there got enough money to cover about three-fourths of the state’s eligible payrolls. It was a different picture in New York and California, where companies received less than a quarter of their share,” Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Nebraska has two Republican senators and a Republican governor. New York and California have Democratic Party governors and senators.

“Those findings, based on Evercore ISI estimates of eligible payrolls in each state, show the uneven distribution of the first $248 billion of Small Business Administration coronavirus-relief loans, through April 13,” Bloomberg reported.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) shared the Bloomberg report on Twitter, adding her thoughts on the subject.

“I’m hard pressed not to think that this is political. Blue states like California got a pathetic number of loans issued. Nebraska got nearly 75% of loans requested. I smell a rat with orange hair,” Speier wrote.

