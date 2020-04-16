Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I smell a rat with orange hair’: Congresswoman accuses Trump administration of deliberately starving blue states during crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s administration was blasted for their distribution of funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“During the first 10 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in Nebraska. Firms there got enough money to cover about three-fourths of the state’s eligible payrolls. It was a different picture in New York and California, where companies received less than a quarter of their share,” Bloomberg reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska has two Republican senators and a Republican governor. New York and California have Democratic Party governors and senators.

“Those findings, based on Evercore ISI estimates of eligible payrolls in each state, show the uneven distribution of the first $248 billion of Small Business Administration coronavirus-relief loans, through April 13,” Bloomberg reported.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) shared the Bloomberg report on Twitter, adding her thoughts on the subject.

“I’m hard pressed not to think that this is political. Blue states like California got a pathetic number of loans issued. Nebraska got nearly 75% of loans requested. I smell a rat with orange hair,” Speier wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump says it’s ‘ridiculous’ for the federal government to test people in parking lots — but he promised exactly that weeks ago

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House task force briefing, President Donald Trump emphasized that states are on the front lines of testing efforts, and dismissed as "ridiculous" the idea that the federal government is supposed to get people tested in parking lots.

This is a considerable about-face from just a few weeks ago, when the president boasted that he had called up the CEOs of several big box stores and said that they were going to set up federally-supported testing facilities ... in parking lots.

Trump says "it's ridiculous" to think the federal government is supposed to be doing testing in a parking lot somewhere. (He called up corporate CEOs at a press conference to tout a supposed initiative to test people in their parking lots; few sites are operational.)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump acknowledges that anti-lockdown protests are being staged by his supporters

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump acknowledged to reporters that many of the protesters who turned out in states like Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky to demand anti-coronavirus lockdowns end are supporters of his presidency.

"They seem to be protesters that like me," said Trump.

Trump on the anti-restrictions protesters: "They seem to be protesters that like me." (Indeed, there were MAGA hats and Trump flags in Michigan.)

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet reacts to Trump’s claim that COVID-19 has already peaked: ‘There is no victory here’

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the nation at his latest press briefing that the curve has flattened and the peak of new cases has already passed — something that may be true in many parts of the country, but that is still not the case in every state and doesn't guarantee it is safe to return to normal activity.

President Trump: "Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us."

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 16, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image