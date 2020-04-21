If you need a ventilator for COVID-19, odds are 50-50 you’ll survive. But doctors are learning more every day
PHILADELPHIA — Mike DeWan, 43, of Worcester; Jim Cracas, 51, of Chester Springs; and Raveena Brown, 62, of Bear, Del., each had the bad luck to get a horrible case of the coronavirus, so bad that they needed to spend days — in DeWan’s case, weeks — on a ventilator, a machine that forced oxygen-rich air into their fluid-filled lungs.All strong and healthy before their illnesses, they also had the good luck to survive. About half of coronavirus patients who need ventilators die.They now have one more thing in common: None remembers anything about being on the machine that has been the focus of s…
How a coronavirus economy could harm recent college grads
Canceled internships. Rescinded job offers. Students who graduate from college this spring, or who had lined up an internship for on-the-job training over the summer, will enter a vastly different job market than the one that existed even a few months ago — and if the downturn becomes a recession, it could have long-term impacts on their earnings, economists say.In the face of the COVID-19 national health emergency, there’s early evidence that at least some entry-level job offers for college grads are being rescinded, and many internships are being moved online; a few are being canceled altoge... (more…)
NYC Mayor de Blasio goes scorched earth on Trump on CNN: ‘He should kiss his re-election goodbye’
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) unleashed a fusillade of criticism at Donald Trump saying the president is failing the people of his city and that he can "kiss his re-election goodbye."
According to the mayor, the president is too concerned with firing up his base to care about people dying from the coronavirus pandemic --and that voters are going to remember come November.
Saying he has reached out to the White House, the mayor revealed that he is hearing nothing back.
"This is the part that's amazing to me, Alisyn, and why I'm so shocked by his silence," the big city mayor explained. "You're not going to have a restart and economic recovery if the cities and states that lead the American economy are back on their heels and can't provide basic services, and I said this to the president."
Republicans warn Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 tests is ‘another nail’ in his 2020 campaign’s coffin
President Donald Trump wants to see Americans return to work as quickly as possible, but health experts have warned that the United States at the moment does not have the proper testing capacity to ensure that infections will not erupt after the economy "reopens."
In an interview with Politico, one Republican described as "close to the White House" says that Trump's bungling of COVID-19 testing has done real damage to his chances of being reelected in 2020.
"If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin," they said.