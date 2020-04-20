Quantcast
Trump caught flat-footed as reporter asks him about Paycheck Protection Program gaps

1 hour ago

At Monday’s White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, a reporter caught Trump off-guard with a question about a limitation of the Paycheck Protection Program — the stimulus package’s small-business loan program — that is leading to unintended consequences.

The reporter brought up the case of a small business owner who is unable to receive funding because he has a nonviolent felony conviction within the last five years — and felony convictions bar people from taking out loans under the program. As a consequence, he is being forced to lay off a number of employees — many of whom are also rehabilitated ex-convicts who were being given a second chance at being productive members of society.

The president seemed unaware of the problem, saying only, “I’ll have that checked out.”

The felony ban is an unintended consequence that arose from Congress attempting to rush through passage of the stimulus package, officially known as the CARES Act. Such bans are commonly attached to federal business funding, and Congress simply copied language from a previous bill that contained this provision — but it is now causing problems as several people are arbitrarily cut off from loans that are essential to prevent widespread business layoffs.


A disturbing plan for an anti-lockdown protest in New York went up in smoke

21 mins ago

April 20, 2020

Far-right groups opposed to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders have been protesting at small rallies and demonstrations in different parts of the United States, some of which are reportedly funded by right-wing donors. An anti-shutdown rally was announced for Sunday on New York City’s Staten Island, but according to the SILive website, no one showed up — except the New York Police Department (NYPD).

This usually ‘unthinkable’ idea could be the key to getting a COVID-19 vaccine fast

25 mins ago

April 20, 2020

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration.

It comes down to this question: Should researchers working on a vaccine for COVID-19 recruit human test subjects who will be intentionally exposed to the deadly disease?

It’s a fraught question, but it’s worth taking seriously. The world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus, and the best way to stop the pandemic is a vaccine, which will likely take more than a year to develop.

Typically, vaccines are tested in randomized controlled trials that monitor at least two groups: one group who received a potential vaccine, and another that received merely a placebo. The subjects are allowed to carry out their lives, with the researchers periodically checking in on their health status. If the recipients of the vaccine can be shown to have had a significantly smaller risk of contracting the disease in question at the end of a trial period, without a significant number developing serious side effects from the vaccine, then it can be deemed a success.

Trump was warned of COVID-19’s deadly potential by more than a dozen US officials working at WHO: report

31 mins ago

April 20, 2020

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic is that no one could have seen such a crisis coming. But in fact, many within his administration, including from top economic adviser Peter Navarro and intelligence officials, were sounding the alarm and warning that a major storm was brewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the deadly potential of COVID-19 in a foreboding Jan. 27 op-ed for USA today.

