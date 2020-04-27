Illinois GOP lawmaker walks through throng of protesters without mask to challenge stay-at-home order
A Republican member of the Illinois state House of Representatives walked through a crowd of dozens of protesters on Monday without wearing a mask.
Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was seen arriving at the Clay County Circuit Courthouse Monday afternoon, where he has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) after he extended a coronavirus stay-at-home order.
“We can’t be held hostage by this,” Bailey said in a Facebook post last week.
On Monday, the lawmaker gave a thumbs up as he walked through the crowd of about one hundred supporters who were assembled at the courthouse.
Watch the video clip below.
House Republican Darren Bailey enters the courthouse with his legal team to applause from local supporters. This is his hometown. pic.twitter.com/ViDDxkUMZA
— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 27, 2020
Activism
Illinois GOP lawmaker walks through throng of protesters without mask to challenge stay-at-home order
A Republican member of the Illinois state House of Representatives walked through a crowd of dozens of protesters on Monday without wearing a mask.
Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was seen arriving at the Clay County Circuit Courthouse Monday afternoon, where he has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) after he extended a coronavirus stay-at-home order.
"We can't be held hostage by this," Bailey said in a Facebook post last week.
On Monday, the lawmaker gave a thumbs up as he walked through the crowd of about one hundred supporters who were assembled at the courthouse.
Activism
WATCH: Brad Pitt makes surprise appearance on SNL as Dr. Anthony Fauci — shooting down everything Trump has said
SNL is not Saturday Night Live as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean they sat out the week when Donald Trump created a firestorm by suggesting the COVID-19 virus could be treated with household disinfectants.
In a video posted to YouTube, the producers brought on board actor Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, to shoot down some of Trump's more ridiculous claims as well as explain how he knows he's going to be fired.
Noting that Trump claimed there would be a vaccine “relatively soon,” Pitt's Fauci explained, “Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”
Activism
‘The illness is death!’ Gov. Andrew Cuomo unloads on reporter who says stay-at-home order ‘equals death’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday suggested that protesters who want to go back to work during the coronavirus pandemic should take jobs as essential workers.
During his daily coronavirus press conference, Cuomo seemed irritated when he was asked about people protesting against his stay-at-home order.
"These are regular people who are not getting a paycheck," a reporter explained. "And they're saying that they don't have time to wait for all of this testing and they need to get back to work in order to feed their families."
"Their point is, the cure can't be worse than the illness itself," she said. "What is your response to them?"