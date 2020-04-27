Illinois GOP lawmaker walks through throng of protesters without mask to challenge stay-at-home order

A Republican member of the Illinois state House of Representatives walked through a crowd of dozens of protesters on Monday without wearing a mask.

Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was seen arriving at the Clay County Circuit Courthouse Monday afternoon, where he has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) after he extended a coronavirus stay-at-home order.

“We can’t be held hostage by this,” Bailey said in a Facebook post last week.

On Monday, the lawmaker gave a thumbs up as he walked through the crowd of about one hundred supporters who were assembled at the courthouse.

